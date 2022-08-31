Read full article on original website
School Supplies ‘A Big Deal’ to Students in Need
At a time when parents face a heavier load of inflationary challenge, between 75 and 100 area kids will go back to school sporting new, packed backpacks. That’s thanks to a project at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Waretown. “We’ve certainly seen the need increase,” said the pastors,...
Sincere Appreciation
The Women’s Auxiliary of Surf City Volunteer Fire Co. #1 and EMS recently conducted our annual auction and flea market. It is with sincere appreciation that we would like to recognize and thank the local businesses for their generous donations. Without these contributions, we would not have realized such success.
Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum a Busy Place This Fall
The sun will soon set on the summer of 2022, but the folks at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum in Tuckerton say their autumn schedule is packed with opportunities. The Seaport’s popular boat creek tours will be offered on Tuesdays, Sept. 6 and 13 at 10 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. They’ll return the next month, with tours set for 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 10, as well as at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The only cruise with tickets still available on Sunday, Oct. 9 leaves the dock at 3 p.m.
Make a ‘Wish’ List, Check It Twice: Fall Trends Forecast From Wish LBI
Even though it’s still 90 degrees outside, fall is just around the corner. Wish LBI in Beach Haven is all set for the new season with cool looks required for the wardrobe, stat. Louisa Cona, owner of Wish LBI, had a passion for fashion from an early age. She...
Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy, Gunning Show Sept. 24, 25
Summer isn’t quite over yet, as September ushers in the 40th annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy and Gunning Show, happening Sept. 24 and 25 at Tip Seaman County Park and the Tuckerton Seaport in Tuckerton. The show is a must for anyone interested in the cultural heritage of...
Beach Haven Settles Appeal With Licensee
At its agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council announced a settlement with Bird & Betty’s concerning its liquor license renewal. The license was originally on the agenda with other liquor licensees at the June 13 regular meeting. However, the council tabled the matter after the attorney for the establishment, Samuel “Skip” Reale, objected to some of the conditions. For example, he opposed the borough not allowing live music to play on the second-floor deck as well as requiring online ticketing for admission on teen nights.
E Pluribus Unum – Words We Must Strive to Live By on LBI
E pluribus unum. That beautiful sentiment resides on the great seal of the U.S., reflecting how 13 colonies became one nation, how disparate people united to form one government for all, respecting the individual, recognizing the shared community. While sometimes mistakingly referred to as the motto of the U.S., it...
New Morrison’s Owners Have Plans for Market With Dining Area
The new owners of the Morrison’s Restaurant property in Beach Haven are hoping to add a market with a dining area as well as new homes, and recently filed for a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permit with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Land Resource Protection.
Summer 2024 Opening Planned for New Entertainment Center at Old CVS
Proponents of a family-style entertainment center planned for the vacant CVS Pharmacy in Ship Bottom will need to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition and the doors open. Just how long, though?. “Summer of 2024,” Brian Wainwright, the managing partner of Wainwright Amusement LLC, said Aug. 26,...
Southern Regional Grad Faces Own Fears, Then Turns Family Dog Into Focus of First Book
Growing up in the Deer Lake Park section of Stafford Township, Amulya Veldanda Vadali was “deathly afraid” of dogs. “I wouldn’t go to parks if they had dogs in them. I didn’t go trick-or-treating at houses where I knew dogs lived,” said Vadali, now 26. “When I first got to Southern Regional High School, in Kate Baker’s class, which was honors English, I couldn’t be there when she brought her dog, Brody. I’d have a panic attack.”
Crisdel, Code Blu Dominate White Marlin Invitational
More than $500,000 in prize money was paid out following the recent White Marlin Invitational sponsored by the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club. The big money winner was Crisdel, which came away $117,876 richer. Code Blu came in second with $57,783, while Big Oil finished in third and won $45,888. The fourth- and fifth-place finishers, Irish Twin and Lovin’ Life, brought home $31,095 and $27, 315. Crisdel also had the distinction of pulling in the heaviest tuna, a 194.3-pound whopper.
Future Looking Up
Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
Soil, Water Test Results Could Impact Causeway Project Timeline
New Jersey transportation officials are mulling the results of soil and water testing conducted this summer as the result of unforeseen conditions at the site of the final phase of the $312 million multi-year federally funded Causeway expansion and rehab project to determine what happens next. “The results just came...
