Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes
A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
Care Home allegedly fails to provide proper services
The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
newportdispatch.com
Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward
NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
From the Publisher: Women's Work
An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
Major infrastructure projects taking shape across state
“Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects can also inject new life into the rural parts of our state."
CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission
Sec. 7 No-parking areas, Sec. 9 Fifteen-minute parking, and Sec 12-1 No parking except vehicles loading or unloading. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, of the Code of Ordinances of the...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0