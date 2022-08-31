ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes

A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses

As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
NEWS10 ABC

Care Home allegedly fails to provide proper services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward

NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Women's Work

An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
BURLINGTON, VT
