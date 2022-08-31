Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A foot in the doorway?
Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe projects receive close to $7M boost from Buncombe County TDA
The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority announced significant funding for two Buncombe County projects following their regular meeting on Aug. 31. Buncombe County, the Town of Woodfin, and RiverLink are excited to report that the Woodfin Greenway & Blueway Project will receive $6 million, bringing this much-anticipated $30 million project on the French Broad River one step closer to completion. The Board also approved $750,000 for Enka Recreation amenities at Buncombe County Sports Park. “Buncombe County is very excited about both project awards,” says District 3 Commissioner Robert Pressley. “These significant pieces of funding will help improve the quality of life for our residents who live and play here while creating recreation destinations that will entice more people to experience all that Buncombe has to offer.”
my40.tv
50% increase in WNC roadway crashes since 2000; leaders hope new federal program will help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina leaders and planning organizations hope a new federal grant program will help reverse alarming trends we're seeing on mountain roadways. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grant program with $5 billion in appropriated funds...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners to hear early childhood education update
Buncombe County continues its focus on early childhood education with an update from the Early Childhood Education & Development Committee scheduled for the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The 15-member committee’s main responsibility is to recommend spending from the county’s Early Childhood Education and Development Fund. This...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
themaconcountynews.com
Water line break to cost town nearly $300K
Just before lunch on Friday, crews installing Access Underground Services on behalf of Vyve Broadband in downtown Franklin penetrated a waterline serving downtown businesses causing a massive rupture. The primary contractor on the fiber installation project is Ervin Cable Construction Company and the subcontractor is Axis Underground. Water supply to businesses was immediately cut off in an attempt to control the leak which resulted in the loss of 200,000 gallons of water.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
themaconcountynews.com
Whitmire Property topic of special called meeting
The Town of Franklin has owned what is known as the Whitmire property since 2004. For many years, town officials have transpired to determine a use for the 12.71 acre tract at 15 First Street. For the last few years, portions of the property have been used for individuals to play disc golf, and more recently a portion of the land was set aside for a future skate park. However, a special-called meeting of the Town of Franklin Town Council convened on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Town Hall Board Room, to generate additional thoughts and ideas regarding potential future uses of the Whitmire property.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Relax in a hammock, pan for gold, and make s’mores at Gold River in NC
If a unique family or couple stay is in your future, Gold River Camp & Cabins in beautiful Marion, NC should be on your list for their location, outdoor entertainment area, and beautiful accommodations. Overnight accommodations were provided so we could do this media review. When Kathryn and Trevor first...
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva reins in short-term rentals
New short-term rentals in Sylva will only be allowed as an accessory use to an existing dwelling, not the only residence on a lot, after the board unanimously voted to approve a revised ordinance on the issue last week. The move is part of an effort to address affordable housing, a problem plaguing many communities in the region.
Mountain Xpress
New lactation room is now available for travelers at Asheville Regional Airport
Those traveling through Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) today will be the first to have access to the airport’s newest passenger amenity: a mother’s lactation suite. AVL is now giving nursing parents a quiet place to pump or breastfeed when they travel with the addition of a Mamava lactation pod.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Announces Biltmore Avenue Striping Plan
Over the last several weeks, the City of Asheville has been talking with business owners, property owners, and the broader public about a proposal to add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard Avenues, in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s upcoming repaving and re-striping project.
my40.tv
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
Mountain Xpress
Hendersonville Water & Sewer issues statement on PFAS
Providing clean drinking water and protecting the community and environment are the highest priorities for Hendersonville Water and Sewer. The utility works to protect community health by regularly testing water sources to ensure water quality meets or exceeds all United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) regulations.
Mountain Xpress
Building a strong & equitable COVID recovery: one year out, Buncombe’s ARPA funding is making a difference
During the height of the pandemic, Asheville-based Babies Need Bottoms saw a nearly 400% increase in demand for diaper distribution. Thanks to $50,000 as part of Buncombe County’s distribution of nearly $51 million in COVID Recovery Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Asheville-based nonprofit is partnering with early child care centers to provide much-needed diapers for the 33% of families that struggle to afford basic needs for their infants. “One partner recently shared with us: ‘We have parents with multiple children in our program express how grateful they are not to have to worry about providing their children diapers when they are at school. They have even cried in relief when we told them they did not have to bring them,’” shares Co-Executive Director of Babies Need Bottoms Alicia Heacock.
my40.tv
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
