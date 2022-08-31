Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
This $789,900 home in Essex was custom built by the sellers and sits on 5.6 acres of land
This house in Essex has a massive two car garage and a spacious, comprehensively shelved mudroom that greets you upon entering the house. The first floor of the home also has a convenient laundry room and half bathroom and a primary suite. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three...
newportdispatch.com
Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward
NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
Barton Chronicle
Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton
Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
WCAX
Firewood prices ramp up around region
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For those thinking about firewood as a home heating alternative to fossil fuels this winter, be ready for sticker shock. The demand for the wood is high according to some dealers and so is the cost to get your hands on it. “We are having a...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
willistonobserver.com
Downed oak tree closes Mountain View Rd
A strong thunderstorm that rolled through Williston with lightning and hail the afternoon of Friday, August 26 split a large oak tree at the home at the corner of Route 2A and Mountain View Road. A portion of Mountain View Road was closed as public works crews cleared debris from the road.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Chainsaw, gas stolen in Lowell THEFT
LOWELL — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Lowell on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of the theft by a homeowner on Pope Road. According to the report, a 5-gallon can of gas and a Stihl chain saw were stolen from their garage sometime on Monday night.
CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 12-1, No parking except vehicles loading or unloading.
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 12-1: No parking except vehicles loading or unloading, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
WCAX
Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby. The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening. The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
