​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tips and tactics for a successful pheasant hunt

Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Idaho Hunter Takes Down Enormous Nontypical Buck on Opening Day
Recently, a father and son in Idaho took down a huge nontypical buck after tracking the deer for more than two years. After patiently waiting in 100-degree weather, Hunter Crownover and his dad, Wayne, had a small window to take the buck, and they made the best of the rare opportunity.
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming
They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge,...
Yellowstone Bison Bashes Into Small Car, Man Filming It Freaks Out: VIDEO
At Yellowstone National Park, bison and other big game like elk are known for interactions with tourists who get too close. In this viral clip, a huge bison rams into a car and sends the passengers in another car freaking out. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drone photos show ‘incredible’ impact of beavers during drought
A series of remarkable drone shots have revealed how the reintroduction of beavers in Devon has had a hugely beneficial impact on the landscape during the current drought.Over 400 years after beavers were hunted to extinction in the UK, the animals were returned to the river Otter in Devon in 2008, and after initial plans for them to be removed, the government consented to a five-year study which highlighted the astonishing improvements to the ecosystem that beavers bring.Amid the drought and one of the hottest summers on record, some of those benefits are now highly visible, with the land...
A wedding videographer filmed a bear preying on a moose—during the groom’s vows
Moose calves are generally vulnerable to grizzly bear predation. Anchor Lee/UnsplashThe grizzly made the dinner announcement a little too early.
Two Klamath Basin Wildlife Refuges Close to Bird Hunting Due to Extreme Drought
On the morning of Aug. 26, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges will be closed to all public bird hunting for the 2022-2023 season. The reason for the closures? Both refuges are out of water. “The decision to close...
A Pacific Waterfowl Oasis Ran Out of Water. These Duck Hunters Are Footing the Bill for Some More
After a few years of extreme drought conditions, the Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges on the California-Oregon border ran out of water this week. Sit back and chew on that for a minute. Convenience stores run out of water. Natural disaster relief shelters run out of water....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Wildlife Refuge to Use Mobile 33-Ton Crematorium to Dispose of CWD-Infected Elk
A 24,700-acre elk refuge in Jackson, Wyoming has received a new piece of equipment. A famed wintering ground for a herd more than 11,000 elk strong, the National Elk Refuge (NER) recently received a 33-ton “mobile crematory for ungulates,” according to Wyofile. The crematorium, which arrived at the refuge on the bed of a semi-truck, will be used to incinerate the carcasses of elk possibly infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD).
USFWS Recommends Removing Arizona’s Native Apache Trout from the Endangered Species List
After a half-century of federal protection, a unique trout species is being considered for removal from the Endangered Species List. Native only to the high country of northern Arizona, the Apache trout is a hard-fighting, olive-colored salmonid with a bright yellow underbelly. It lives exclusively in the streams around the White Mountains of northeastern Arizona. While the small streams that these rare fish typically inhabit only allow them to grow to about 10 inches in length, they can reach sizes of 20 inches or more under the right conditions.
PHOTO: Bowhunter Tags Massive 190-Inch Velvet Buck on Archery Season’s Opening Day
For one Georgia suburban bowhunter, the hunt of a lifetime went off without a hitch on the first day of archery season. The outdoors is a place for sports and fun. Lee Ellis is a big proponent of the suburban hunting community. And he can shoot, too. The bowhunter had been watching one buck over the course of three years. They had their date the other day.
The Best Upland Hunting Boots of 2022
As an upland bird hunter, I don’t mind dropping cash on a pair of well-made hunting boots. I’ve hunted upland birds for more than 25 years, and I’ve worn through my fair share of treads. One lesson I’ve learned is that cheap or ill-suited boots can derail your hunt faster than anything. Don’t let a subpar pair of boots be the reason for cutting your hunts short this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Missing grizzly bear toes result in call to change practices
A UBC Okanagan researcher is suggesting changes to fur trapping practices to help prevent the accidental amputation of grizzly bear toes. Dr. Clayton Lamb's latest research, published recently in Wildlife Society Bulletin, is calling attention to a small number of grizzly bears in the southeast corner of British Columbia missing toes on their front paws. While it's not a large number of bears, Dr. Lamb says there is enough data to confirm that the accidental amputations, likely due to fur trapping bycatch, are frequent enough to raise concern.
Atlas Obscura
Ancient Cottonwood Trail
Near Fernie, British Columbia, Canada is a unique microclimate that has allowed a grove of black cottonwoods to live twice as long as ordinary. This grove of cottonwood trees was discovered in 2003. They rival Canada’s famed coastal cedars and firs in both age and width. That’s unusual for these trees, which tend to be smaller and shorter-lived. The oldest trees are over 400 years old—considerably older than the 150-year limit for most other cottonwoods. They are the oldest known Cottonwoods in the world by far.
Beads and Billies—a Mountain Goat Hunt in British Columbia
My legs felt like jelly and seemed to be losing strength by the minute. Nightfall brought colder temperatures, and the snow we were walking on was changing structure quickly. I was on a long hike back to the truck with outfitter Bob Milligan behind me and his son Bobby in front of me. We traversed a muddy rockslide and moved toward the river’s edge to avoid a wall of dense alders. I watched the snowshoes in front of me twist and turn to skirt around sprawling shrubs that pushed out and over the river on a snow shelf. I tried to emulate the steps and movements of the young, sure-footed Bobby. However, on the second step along the deep snowbank, the snow shelf collapsed into the flowing water.
The 7 Best Luxury Ranch Resorts in the US, From Paws Up to Dunton River Camp
When I drove up to Red Reflet Ranch, a 28,500-acre property located in north-central Wyoming — it’s right outside of Ten Sleep, population 271, don’t you know it? — in the middle of our first pandemic summer of 2020, I was amazed at the possibilities. At the time, it was the most socially distant destination I could conjure: an enormous working ranch reachable via road trip (though a private airstrip allowed you to bring your jet to the party, if that’s how you roll) with a small collection of multi-bedroom chalets, and the endless American expanse of manifest destiny at your beck and call.
Bison are bringing biodiversity back to Kansas prairie land
American bison were once so numerous that in 1889 the superintendent of the National Zoo wrote that trying to count them would be like tallying “the number of leaves in a forest.” It’s much of the reason why the exact ecological impact of North America’s largest land mammals was never measured, before colonizers hunted them to near-extinction in the 19th century. But current efforts to restore them to their historic range have affirmed what conservationists and Native Americans have been saying for decades: Bison are critical to the prairie’s health.
Comments / 0