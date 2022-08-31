CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7, No parking areas

Read full article on original website
Related
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09. Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799. 1. ZP-22-386; 86-88 North Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 2C) 3G, LLC / Michael Alvanos After the fact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
INVITATION TO BID: Bittersweet Lane Riverbank Armoring & Erosion Mitigation, Jericho
Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 12:00 PM, prevailing time on. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Town of Jericho Municipal Building (Town Administrator's Office, 67 Vermont Route 15) for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur. immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The...
Storage Unit Auction on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
4 Units of personal property: #79 Jessica Ferrecchia, #96 and #104 Chris Prusko, # 101 Stephanie Curran.
Notice Of Huntington Development Review Board
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:. John Scott Detweiler seeks a setback variance close to his northern boundary line to build a 8' x 16' firewood shed. Subject property is located in the Village District (one-acre) at 5095 Main Road, Tax ID# 08-003.100.
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Battery Failure Leads to Fire at Beta Technologies
The story and headline were updated on August 30, 2022. A shipping container filled with lithium-ion batteries for Beta Technologies' experimental aircraft caught fire early on Friday, pushing flames nearly 40 feet high. Crews with the Vermont Air National Guard and South Burlington Fire Department were dispatched shortly after midnight...
City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825.
Maudite Poutine and Tiny Community Kitchen Expand Burlington’s Menu and Food Business Opportunities
At 156 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, two signs hang above a restaurant door. One advertises Maudite Poutine, an expanded brick-and-mortar version of the well-loved fries-and-gravy food cart. The other, for Tiny Community Kitchen, is colorfully illustrated with storefronts and kitchen equipment but offers no further explanation. Curious passersby who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Town Of Charlotte Request For Proposals For Consultant To Assist With Transition Of Fire & Rescue Services From Private Organization To Municipal Department
The Request for Proposals can be viewed on the Town's website: www.charlottevt.org or obtained by contacting Dean Bloch, Town Administrator at: dean@townofcharlotte.com or 425-3071 ext. 5. Bids are due by Monday September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards
Airport Commission - Term Expires 6/30/23 - One Opening. Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 - One Opening. Development Review Board - alternate - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening. Fence Viewers - Term Expires 6/30/23 - Two Openings. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board -...
Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate
Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) FP-23-06: CAROLYN HAWKES LIFE...
'When the Well Is Dry' at the Current Brings the Global Climate Crisis Up Close
To anyone concerned about the state of the Earth, an exhibition at the Current gallery in Stowe will provoke sadness, anger, outrage, fear. "When the Well Is Dry" features photographs by 11 international visual storytellers whose work shows what humans have inflicted on nature, and nature's response. Some of the...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0