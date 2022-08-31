Oregon State opens its 2022 football season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Boise State. Here are five things to watch regarding the Beavers:. Nolan heads into his second year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback with a checklist of improvements. Atop the list is the ability to consistently connect on intermediate to deep passes. For the Beaver offense to take another step, it needs to have an explosive aspect. As the 2021 season developed, opposing defenses were able to creep closer to the lineup of scrimmage, knowing OSU had trouble beating them deep. Look for Nolan to take a few shots early against Boise State to see if he’s evolved in that aspect.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO