Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

The Oregon State Beavers begin a highly anticipated 2022 football season Saturday night when they host the Boise State Broncos at 7:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium. • You can watch the OSU Beavers vs. Boise State football game live for free with DirecTV Stream (free trial) or with fuboTV (free trial), or see our other live streaming and TV options for this game provided below.
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. Boise State Broncos: 5 things to watch

Oregon State opens its 2022 football season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Boise State. Here are five things to watch regarding the Beavers:. Nolan heads into his second year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback with a checklist of improvements. Atop the list is the ability to consistently connect on intermediate to deep passes. For the Beaver offense to take another step, it needs to have an explosive aspect. As the 2021 season developed, opposing defenses were able to creep closer to the lineup of scrimmage, knowing OSU had trouble beating them deep. Look for Nolan to take a few shots early against Boise State to see if he’s evolved in that aspect.
The Oregonian

Bo Nix named starting quarterback for Oregon Ducks

More than 230 days and 2,600 miles later, Bo Nix is still a starting quarterback. The Auburn transfer and three-year starter in the SEC was officially named Oregon’s starter for its season opener against No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 3 (12:30 p.m., ABC). As Oregon’s only quarterback with starting...
The Oregonian

Has the Oregon Ducks defense solved its woes against multiple tight end sets? Georgia poses the toughest matchup to find out

The Oregon Ducks’ attention on the Georgie Bulldogs’ tight ends won’t be limited to All-American Brock Bowers and the passing game. The No. 11 Ducks struggled mightily against two and three tight end offenses last season. The No. 3 Bulldogs specialize in that very scheme and have the talent to make the matchup even more of a disadvantage for Oregon on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC) if it hasn’t made necessary offseason corrections.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online

Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year; Kirby Smart, 7th year (66-15) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene, KEX (1190), KPOJ (620) How to watch live online: You can watch this game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial). You can also get this game on Sling TV (promotional offers) if you are out of fuboTV trials, or simply prefer that platform and their pricing plans. You can also watch the game live on Watch ESPN with your cable or satellite provider login information.
FanSided

Mario Cristobal established homefield advantage at Oregon

In four seasons at Oregon, Mario Cristobal led the Ducks to a 22-1 home record. The lone loss at Autzen Stadium for Cristobal was a 38-31 defeat to Stanford in the first Pac 12 game he coached with the Ducks. Mario Cristobal finished his tenure with Oregon by winning his last 18 Pac-12 home games.
NewsBreak
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks defensive backs Jamal Hill, Trikweze Bridges eager to play near hometowns against Georgia Bulldogs

Nearly every major roadway in Georgia leads to or through Atlanta, one of the South’s cultural and sports epicenters. Whether you’re from Rex, Georgia, which is 22 miles South of downtown and just outside the I-285 beltway, where Oregon nickel safety Jamal Hill calls home, or a border city like Lanett, Alabama, which is only a few miles outside the Peach state, like Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges.
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY

Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
beachconnection.net

S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

