Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
WCAX
State police break ground for new Williston barracks
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. State police leaders and other officials broke ground Friday on the new barracks. Officials say it will be the largest barracks in the state and will house special teams vehicles and a 911 call-taking site.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vt. Attorney General’s Office reaches settlement with Our House
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents. The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our House runs four facilities in Rutland. The settlement alleges...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes
A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police charge person they say tried to escape from Springfield prison
Dustin L. Deberville, 33, is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tried to escape on Aug. 24, according to police. He has been moved to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police charge person they say tried to escape from Springfield prison.
WCAX
Former Clinton County deputy sheriff mounts write-in campaign against ex-boss
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new race is shaping up for sheriff in Clinton County, New York. While the deadline has passed to make it on the ballot, former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Warick has mounted a write-in campaign to challenge her former boss. “It’s been a whirlwind...
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions, woman charged.
newportdispatch.com
Jennifer Barrett appointed to Vermont Superior Court
NEWPORT — Governor Phil Scott recently appointed Jennifer Barrett, of Newport, to the Vermont Superior Court. Barrett has served as the state’s attorney for Orleans County since 2015. She previously served as deputy state’s attorney in both Orleans and Bennington counties. As state’s attorney, Barrett has prosecuted a range of cases including homicides, kidnappings, sexual assaults, domestic assaults, juvenile cases, post-conviction relief cases, and appeals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average. Police...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash
St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
WCAX
Authorities investigate Richford school threat
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Franklin County school Friday. The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union was notified around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by a parent that a social media post claimed there was a man with a gun near the Richford Junior High School and that a friend heard gunshots.
NECN
Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont
A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0