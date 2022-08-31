CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7, No parking areas, Section 16, Bus stops.

Read full article on original website
Related
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09. Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799. 1. ZP-22-386; 86-88 North Winooski Avenue (RM, Ward 2C) 3G, LLC / Michael Alvanos After the fact...
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
Storage Unit Auction on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
4 Units of personal property: #79 Jessica Ferrecchia, #96 and #104 Chris Prusko, # 101 Stephanie Curran.
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Notice Of Huntington Development Review Board
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:. John Scott Detweiler seeks a setback variance close to his northern boundary line to build a 8' x 16' firewood shed. Subject property is located in the Village District (one-acre) at 5095 Main Road, Tax ID# 08-003.100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825.
Town Of Charlotte Request For Proposals For Consultant To Assist With Transition Of Fire & Rescue Services From Private Organization To Municipal Department
The Request for Proposals can be viewed on the Town's website: www.charlottevt.org or obtained by contacting Dean Bloch, Town Administrator at: dean@townofcharlotte.com or 425-3071 ext. 5. Bids are due by Monday September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
From the Publisher: Women's Work
An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'When the Well Is Dry' at the Current Brings the Global Climate Crisis Up Close
To anyone concerned about the state of the Earth, an exhibition at the Current gallery in Stowe will provoke sadness, anger, outrage, fear. "When the Well Is Dry" features photographs by 11 international visual storytellers whose work shows what humans have inflicted on nature, and nature's response. Some of the...
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Friends Mourn Tony Redington, Burlington's Most Outspoken Transportation Advocate
Every time state Rep. Curt McCormack (D-Burlington) left a meeting with Tony Redington, he found himself humming the Beatles’ song “Penny Lane.”. The 1967 hit, an ode to the people and places along a Liverpudlian street, contains a line about roundabouts. Redington loved the traffic circles, perhaps more than anyone else in Vermont. He’s credited with developing New England’s first roundabout, in Montpelier in 1995.
Openings: Burlington City Commissions/Boards
Airport Commission - Term Expires 6/30/23 - One Opening. Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 - One Opening. Development Review Board - alternate - Term Expires 6/30/24 - One Opening. Fence Viewers - Term Expires 6/30/23 - Two Openings. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board -...
Heather Moore, New Executive Director of Shelburne Craft School, Is Learning on the Job
The rhythm of Heather Moore's year has been timed to an academic calendar for more than three decades, from prekindergarten in Rutland through graduate work at the University of Vermont. This fall, she will defend her doctoral thesis in education. Though Moore's graduate studies are all but done, her schedule...
Public Hearing: Colchester Development Review Board
Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on September 14, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) FP-23-06: CAROLYN HAWKES LIFE...
Vermont Self Storage Sale: Storage Unit 02-0318-02-00310-02-00219
The contents of storage unit 02-0318-02-00310-02-00219 located at 48 Industrial Ave, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 8th of September 2022 to satisfy the debt of Torrey Allard. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before...
Burlington Bagel Bakery Takes Over Bagel Market in Essex Junction
Avery Fersing, who co-owns Burlington Bagel Bakery with her brother, Hayden, and parents, Kyle and Tamara, confirmed that the family has bought the Bagel Market Bakery & Café location at 30 Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. They hope to open their new bakery this week after a thorough cleaning, fresh paint and equipment delivery.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0