Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff
A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO. 22-PR-05005 NOTICE OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR
A petition to open an estate of the above-named person has been filed in this court by Paul R. Morwood. A Intestate Estate Commencement Hearing will be held on:. IF YOU DESIRE TO BE HEARD ON THE ABOVE MATTER, YOU MUST PARTICIPATE BY PHONE OR VIDEO AT THE HEARING. You...
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott appoints former state police lieutenant as state's first director of violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed former Vermont State Police lieutenant Dee Barbic as Vermont's first director of violence prevention. Barbic, who spent 26 years in law enforcement and public safety, will lead the state's Violence Prevention Taskforce, with the goal of prioritizing early interventions. “Even as...
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children
The Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator, who is expected to begin working in October, will help verify if “children in need of care or supervision” are registered tribe members or are eligible to register. Read the story on VTDigger here: DCF creates new position for state custody proceedings involving Native American children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermont Arts Council Awards 25 Creation Grants
Sarah King said she cried last Friday when she got an email from the Vermont Arts Council informing her that she's a recipient of a 2023 Creation Grant. The $4,000 award will help King cover the cost of the solo album she’s recording. A Ripton-based singer, King said she...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
WCAX
Vermont’s early bear hunting season begins
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
NECN
Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0