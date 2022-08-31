Read full article on original website
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it.
The FEMA program has received applications related to just one-third of the people statewide who have died of the virus, according to its own data. Read the story on VTDigger here: A federal program pays for funerals for victims of Covid. Few Vermonters are using it..
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
VTDigger
Lake Carmi toxic blooms continue
A few years ago, an expensive aeration system was installed in Lake Carmi for the express purpose of mitigating toxic cyanobacteria blooms. It was an ill-informed decision, and the results are in: It’s a failure. No surprise. For proof, one can either visit and see for oneself or check...
Barton Chronicle
Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton
Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
mynbc5.com
State breaks ground on $24M Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — The State of Vermont broke ground on the new Vermont State Police Field Station in Williston on Friday morning. The new field station will be located on Route 2A, south of the Interstate 89 on-ramps. Officials said the current Vermont State Police Barracks in Williston is...
mynbc5.com
Several major construction projects set to end Nov. 1, giving drivers relief
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Construction projects have been slowing down rush hour commutes for many Vermont travelers. “It’s a long wait. You have a lot of people trying to get to one place and another, you’re waiting quite some time,” said Natasha Carr, who lives in Highgate.
WCAX
Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power. Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about...
WCAX
Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby. The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening. The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to...
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking.
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking. (a)...
Addison Independent
Monkton group looking to save beavers
The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
Champlain Valley Self Storage: Private Auction Of Storage Unit #502 Contents
Caleb Dollinger, last known address of 212 Day Lane Williston, VT 05495 has a past due balance of $561.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 5/31/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/28/20 the contents of unit #502 will be sold at private auction on, or after 9/17/22.
willistonobserver.com
Selectboard revises Taft Corners plan
Traditional car-centric retail centers, where a large parking lot in front is an indispensable element, will continue to have a place in Taft Corners, even as Williston leaders work to create a more walkable downtown in the 1,000-acre area south of Interstate 89. That was the decision of the Williston...
WCAX
Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more
We recently told you about new guidelines for who's eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
