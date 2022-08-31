ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
boatlyfe.com

ACBS 20th International Boat Show

Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Lake Carmi toxic blooms continue

A few years ago, an expensive aeration system was installed in Lake Carmi for the express purpose of mitigating toxic cyanobacteria blooms. It was an ill-informed decision, and the results are in: It’s a failure. No surprise. For proof, one can either visit and see for oneself or check...
FRANKLIN, VT
Barton Chronicle

Fire in progress at LaBrecque Farm in Barton

Emergency fire and rescue crews from neighboring towns are working to contain this fire at the home of Cole and Heather LaBrecque on Rte. 16 in Barton. A family member reported that everyone is safely out of the house, even the dog!
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power. Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about...
WESTPORT, NY
WCAX

Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking.

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Section 9: Fifteen-minute parking. (a)...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Monkton group looking to save beavers

The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MONKTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM

Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
RICHMOND, VT
willistonobserver.com

Selectboard revises Taft Corners plan

Traditional car-centric retail centers, where a large parking lot in front is an indispensable element, will continue to have a place in Taft Corners, even as Williston leaders work to create a more walkable downtown in the 1,000-acre area south of Interstate 89. That was the decision of the Williston...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

We recently told you about new guidelines for who's eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

