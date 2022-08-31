ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says

Oregon should lower the standards students must meet to earn a high school diploma and add a required course in financial literacy, resume building and similar practical skills, Oregon Department of Education officials recommended Thursday. Specifically, they called for a permanent end to the requirement that students prove basic mastery...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

New suicide crisis hotline focuses on farmers, stress of agricultural work

Monte Bush was only 15 when his grandfather died by suicide on the family farm outside Riverton, Wyoming. One minute, they were working on a pivot irrigator and discussing how expensive a new pump would be; an hour later, Bush found his grandpa’s body. He took over that summer as the property’s caretaker with his grandmother, making sure malt barley, pinto beans and alfalfa were harvested on time and managing a herd of 400 sheep. “I never grieved,” he said. “I buried it, and I got back to work.”
RIVERTON, WY
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits this month

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week

Federal health authorities have approved new “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older. In Oregon, the boosters still have to be approved by the Western States Workgroup and Governor Kate Brown. But the workgroup could approve the boosters Friday. The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Public Schools#Education Department#Cdc#School Board#K12#Nike
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Profile of gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in Oregon history, three women will be on the ballot this November for governor. One of those candidates is hoping to hit another history marker. If elected, Betsy Johnson would become the second governor in Oregon history unaffiliated with any political party.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
klcc.org

Economists say Oregon’s financial good times may be ending

Oregon state economists on Wednesday delivered their most serious warning in years: The state’s surging revenue growth is about to end. Even if the state and country don’t experience a recession in the next year — a possibility economists say is extremely plausible — recent tax receipts that officials have variously described as “shocking,” “unbelievable” and “stunning” are about to come back to earth, state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy