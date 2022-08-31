Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Grades 3-12 To Be Dismissed Sept. 16
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools students in grades 3-12 will be dismissed from classes Friday, Sept. 16. Teachers in those grades will use that time for professional development, examining and breaking down data recently received from several sources including state testing. UC Schools students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st and...
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
actionnews5.com
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Recognizes Overdose Awareness
Union City, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Discovery Park of America partnered with Obion County Prevention Coalition to play a small part in the “linking together” of the nine counties of Northwest Tennessee to represent the collective impact of linking together to end overdose on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Discovery Park photo).
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
radionwtn.com
Safety Procedures For Henry County-Kenwood Game Outlined
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County High School will play Kenwood Friday night and Kenwood is announcing its safety procedures that must be followed by Patriots’ fans. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools have established procedures governing what can and can’t be brought into the stadium. Prohibited are purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaer bags, cinch bags, luggage and computer bags.
radionwtn.com
UC Tornadoes Dominate In 56-6 Rout Of Houston Co.
Union City, Tenn.–A mismatch on paper, so too, was Union City and Houston County on the field. Fourth-ranked UC continued its early-season dominance and handed the Fighting Irish their 18th straight loss with a 56-6 mercy-rule blowout at Erin Friday night. The Golden Tornadoes did the expected – winning...
radionwtn.com
Joy Johnson
Ms. Joy Johnson, 48, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at her home. Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery near Troy.
radionwtn.com
Recognizing Overdose Awareness Day In Henry Co.
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Prevention Coalition Director Sarah Thomas addresses a crowd gathered at the county courthouse in downtown Paris Wednesday evening to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. The event was designed to recognize victims of addiction and overdoses and their families. Purple lights and streamers decorated the courthouse and the Eiffel Tower was lit up purple last night. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway issued a proclamation recognizing August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in the county. (Lance Pierce photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Lone Oak Huck's hosting yard sale fundraiser to by Christmas gifts for local kids
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Now through Sept. 3, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, is holding a Karing for Kids Fundraiser Yard Sale. Angela Hale with the local Huck's location says last year's fundraiser brought in more than $206,000 to buy Christmas presents for local children.
radionwtn.com
State Board To Vote On Quinn Chapel Nomination To National Register
NASHVILLE – The State Review Board will meet on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places and among those to be considered is the application from Quinn Chapel AME Church in Paris. As we reported earlier, the Paris Historic...
radionwtn.com
Judicial Community, Carroll County Mourns Loss Of Judge Williams
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Court of Criminal Appeals Judge John Everett Williams passed away Friday at the age of 68. Services for Judge Williams have not yet been announced. Judge Williams of Huntingdon was a long-time attorney and jurist, as well as a magician and actor. He took to the stage at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in early August, sharing stories of Huntingdon’s history at a bicentennial event called “Stories from the Past”.
wpsdlocal6.com
Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday
MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
brownsvilleradio.com
School board suspends Director of Schools pending investigation
The Haywood County School Board has suspended Director of Schools Joey Hassell without pay. The action came during a closed-door meeting Monday. The board met with its attorney during the 1pm gathering that was closed to the media and outsiders. The board is represented by Jackson, Tennessee attorney Jennifer Craig....
wpsdlocal6.com
People gather at Noble Park to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day
PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area. Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
westkentuckystar.com
Gas leak briefly closes Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County
A report of a severed gas line shut down a portion of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County on Wednesday evening. The fire department blocked Old Mayfield from Bristol Drive to Clarkline Road for about an hour. ATMOS Energy made the repairs, and the road was reopened.
radionwtn.com
UTM Receives $299,932 USDA Grant
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin has received a $299,932 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Capacity Building Grants for Non-Land-Grant Colleges of Agriculture program. The grant, entitled “Empowering small farmers and agriculture students: FSAS (Farmers’ School for Agricultural Sustainability) and Experiential Learning Programs,” will benefit a three-year project focusing on strengthening sustainable food production and enhancing agricultural productivity.
radionwtn.com
Murray State Sees Record Fundraising In Centennial Year
During Murray State University’s centennial year, donors are generously giving in support of programs and students at record levels. With nearly $11 million in new gifts, pledges and planned gift commitments from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, total giving to the University since 2018 has surpassed $35 million, a record total for the University over a four-year time period. Out of $9.5 million in cash gifts received in the last year, nearly $4.7 million was designated to student scholarships and more than $2.4 million went to support academic programs.
radionwtn.com
Hazel Bank Robbed; State Police Investigating
Hazel, Ky.–As of 2 p.m. today, the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is currently on scene at The Murray Bank in Hazel, KY investigating the report of a robbery at that location. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped...
Dresden Enterprise
Greenfield Guardsman Relinquishes Command During Military Ceremony
The Tennessee National Guard’s 194th Engineer Brigade performed a change of command ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Jackson on Sunday, August 7. Col. Michael “Trent” Scates of Greenfield, outgoing commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade, relinquished command to Col. John “Corey” Kinton, who at that time was serving as the Director of Military Support for the Tennessee National Guard.
