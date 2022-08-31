During Murray State University’s centennial year, donors are generously giving in support of programs and students at record levels. With nearly $11 million in new gifts, pledges and planned gift commitments from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, total giving to the University since 2018 has surpassed $35 million, a record total for the University over a four-year time period. Out of $9.5 million in cash gifts received in the last year, nearly $4.7 million was designated to student scholarships and more than $2.4 million went to support academic programs.

