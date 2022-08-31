ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 5

Michelle Barnes
3d ago

Since practically no one rides the bus anymore, I don't know what riders they're referring to. All the busses I see, even at rush hour are practically empty.

Reply(1)
3
Philip Mann
2d ago

I think this was bad planning. on Division Street when a bus stops all traffic comes to a stop behind it. if that's the case and traffic is not moving the bus is behind it aren't going anywhere either as in rush hour

Reply
2
Related
kptv.com

Portland Uber driver held against her will by passenger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Uber driver escaped a scary situation early Monday morning after her passenger pointed a weapon at her and told her to drive or he was going to kill her. The driver, who goes bay ‘Kri’ to protect her and her family’s safety, told FOX...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Bus Rapid Transit#Infrastructure#New Line#Traffic Accident#Chevron#Trimet#Fx2 Division
kptv.com

Garbage truck goes over embarkment, injures driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a garbage truck that slid partway down a steep slope in the area of North Willamette Boulevard and North Ida Avenue Friday morning. At about 7:15, crews found the driver injured but conscious. The driver said they were able...
PORTLAND, OR
whatcom-news.com

Amtrak commits to starting date for restoring roundtrip service

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Train service via Amtrak between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, has been suspended since 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic mandates. Today, August 31st, Amtrak announced a commitment to restoring that service. Amtrak, in conjunction with WSDOT, ODOT, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) and other federal agencies,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Bee

'Serious crash' injures teen cyclist; closes Powell Blvd

Both the teen's bike and the car involved in the collision showed severe damage; apparently the rider remains aliveA collision between a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard near Creston Park on Tuesday afternoon, August 16, seriously injured the young rider — and closed down westbound traffic along the state highway at about 10:45 a.m. Four Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers were sent to the area of S. E. Powell Boulevard and 45th Avenue — beside the St. Ignatius Catholic School yard — and there found an injured teen cyclist, and the smashed up Chevy. Along...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 2, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Renewable Diesel Seeks Plant on Columbia River

RENEWABLE DIESEL SEEKS PLANT ON COLUMBIA RIVER: Next Renewable Fuels, a Houston-based company that wants to make renewable diesel fuel out of fish guts, says it’s received an air quality permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to build a plant at Port Westward, Ore., on the Columbia River. After an 18-month review, DEQ determined that Next “is not a major source of EPA-listed hazardous air pollutants,” Next says. Getting the permit is a big deal because Oregon has some of the most stringent air quality standards in the nation, says Next spokesman Michael Hinrichs. The company hopes to complete the permitting process next year and start construction of its refinery soon afterward. Like biodiesel, renewable diesel is made from biomass like vegetable oil and animal fat. In addition to those ingredients, Next plans to use “fish grease” generated by seafood processors, most of which is discarded, Hinrichs says. The Columbia Riverkeeper opposes the project, saying the refinery would emit smog-forming compounds and bring the risk of fuel spills to the banks of the Columbia because the ground around the proposed refinery is often sodden and unstable.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy