CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 9, Fifteen-minute parking.

Read full article on original website
Related
Public Hearing Notice - City Of Burlington Annual Report To HUD
The City of Burlington is submitting its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report on the expenditure of Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act funds for the program year ending June 30, 2022 to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). A draft Report will be...
Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda September 14th at 7:00 PM
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81115438175?pwd=K1JOVjhRNWJlNkVOSTBMWnZWbitxZz09 Meeting ID: 811 15438175. Call-in: +19292056099 US (New York) Application materials may be view at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/development review-board/ one week before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2420 or email tmachia@richmondvt.gov with any questions. Public Hearing. CU2022-08 Richmond Land Trust Parcel ID#CO1901 Proposed parking at 1901 Cochran...
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Champlain Valley Self Storage: Private Auction Of Storage Unit #502 Contents
Caleb Dollinger, last known address of 212 Day Lane Williston, VT 05495 has a past due balance of $561.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 5/31/22. To cover this debt, per lease dated 4/28/20 the contents of unit #502 will be sold at private auction on, or after 9/17/22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
INVITATION TO BID: Bittersweet Lane Riverbank Armoring & Erosion Mitigation, Jericho
Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 12:00 PM, prevailing time on. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Town of Jericho Municipal Building (Town Administrator's Office, 67 Vermont Route 15) for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur. immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The...
Vermont’s Electrical Ratepayers Are Providing Generous Subsidies to Indoor Cannabis Growers
Devin Dannat pushed open a sturdy metal door at his new Clean Cannabis Company building in Hardwick last week and stepped from a dim hallway into a luminous new world. Bright light burst forth from rows of overhead LED fixtures, bathing the 35-year-old budding entrepreneur and his hundreds of young hemp plants in a warm glow.
STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 503-9-19 WNCV
MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 31, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Tyler Hope and Elizabeth J. Hope to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., dated April 12, 2018 and recorded in Book 333 Page 137 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. dated March 12, 2019 and recorded in Book 346 Page 329 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc. to Freedom Mortgage Association dated June 16, 2021 and recorded in Book 386 Page 230 both of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 182 South Main Street, Barre, Vermont on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Notice Of Huntington Development Review Board
The Huntington Development Review Board (DRB) will meet via Zoom to conduct the following business, pursuant to the Huntington Zoning and Subdivision Regulations:. John Scott Detweiler seeks a setback variance close to his northern boundary line to build a 8' x 16' firewood shed. Subject property is located in the Village District (one-acre) at 5095 Main Road, Tax ID# 08-003.100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
They've Got Our Backs: Chittenden County Depends on First Responders From the Vermont Air National Guard
The Burlington International Airport is home to one of the best-equipped fire departments in the state — the one attached to the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard. Its fire station across the runway from the airport terminal, at the edge of the tarmac, includes a...
Storage Unit Auction on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
4 Units of personal property: #79 Jessica Ferrecchia, #96 and #104 Chris Prusko, # 101 Stephanie Curran.
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
Battery Failure Leads to Fire at Beta Technologies
The story and headline were updated on August 30, 2022. A shipping container filled with lithium-ion batteries for Beta Technologies' experimental aircraft caught fire early on Friday, pushing flames nearly 40 feet high. Crews with the Vermont Air National Guard and South Burlington Fire Department were dispatched shortly after midnight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From the Publisher: Women's Work
An anecdote in this week's cover story about local developer Melinda Moulton speaks to every woman entrepreneur who has doubted herself. In my experience, that's all of them. Before Moulton and Lisa Steele teamed up to rebuild the Burlington waterfront, both worked for the men who had tried it before them. In the early 1980s, Moulton was operations manager for the Alden Waterfront Corporation, which advanced a $100 million plan to develop the city's valuable shoreline with condos, stores, a hotel and a large parking garage. Steele was a property owner and investor in the project.
City Of Essex Junction Council Public Hearing: September 14, 2022 6:30 P.M.
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. • JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 944 6429 7825.
Milton Fire District #1: Tax Sale Cancellation
The resident and non-resident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of property in the Town of Milton, in the County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the tax sale previously advertised for September 14, 2022 of property owned by Timothy R. Germaine and Carrie M. Germaine located at 51 Circle Road, Milton, VT 05468 has been canceled.
'When the Well Is Dry' at the Current Brings the Global Climate Crisis Up Close
To anyone concerned about the state of the Earth, an exhibition at the Current gallery in Stowe will provoke sadness, anger, outrage, fear. "When the Well Is Dry" features photographs by 11 international visual storytellers whose work shows what humans have inflicted on nature, and nature's response. Some of the...
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Maudite Poutine and Tiny Community Kitchen Expand Burlington’s Menu and Food Business Opportunities
At 156 North Winooski Avenue in Burlington, two signs hang above a restaurant door. One advertises Maudite Poutine, an expanded brick-and-mortar version of the well-loved fries-and-gravy food cart. The other, for Tiny Community Kitchen, is colorfully illustrated with storefronts and kitchen equipment but offers no further explanation. Curious passersby who...
Officials Lay the Groundwork for Replacing the Busy Burlington-Winooski Bridge
Crossing the bridge that connects Burlington and Winooski isn't a pleasant experience for anyone. Squeezed into two narrow travel lanes in each direction, motorists are at risk of sideswipe crashes. Pedestrians must pick their way across a crumbling sidewalk with little buffer from speeding traffic; cyclists have no lane of their own.
Town Of Charlotte Request For Proposals For Consultant To Assist With Transition Of Fire & Rescue Services From Private Organization To Municipal Department
The Request for Proposals can be viewed on the Town's website: www.charlottevt.org or obtained by contacting Dean Bloch, Town Administrator at: dean@townofcharlotte.com or 425-3071 ext. 5. Bids are due by Monday September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0