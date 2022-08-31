ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-0)

It’s finally time to start the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season. Tonight’s home opener against the Louisville Cardinals (8:00 on ACC Network) marks the opening of the JMA Wireless Dome era. Will it start on a high note or will Orange fans start shaking trees for leaves to rake?
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022

The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nunesmagician.com

Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Louisville

It’s time for another season opener for the Syracuse Orange folks. I know it seems like this offseason has lasted forever and now you have to learn new players and a new playbook and hope we can win in an opener against an ACC foe while navigating the hardest schedule the Orange has had in ages, but lets forget about that for a while and talk about beer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio

A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

