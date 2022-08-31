Read full article on original website
GameThread: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-0)
It’s finally time to start the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season. Tonight’s home opener against the Louisville Cardinals (8:00 on ACC Network) marks the opening of the JMA Wireless Dome era. Will it start on a high note or will Orange fans start shaking trees for leaves to rake?
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Louisville
It’s time for another season opener for the Syracuse Orange folks. I know it seems like this offseason has lasted forever and now you have to learn new players and a new playbook and hope we can win in an opener against an ACC foe while navigating the hardest schedule the Orange has had in ages, but lets forget about that for a while and talk about beer.
Garrett Shrader: A rebel and team mechanic thinks he has the tools to fix Syracuse’s broken offense (video)
Indian Trail, N.C. — Peeling crawfish and sipping water on the back deck of his house in North Carolina, Garrett Shrader explains what happened before his game-winning heroics last year at Virginia Tech. With 5 seconds left before halftime, coach Dino Babers tried to send in the kicker. Shrader,...
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Syracuse football: Orange players’ talk about the Louisville opener
The Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just two short days. Before ‘Cuse hits the Dome turf to play the Louisville Cardinals, let’s catch up with some of the stars of this year’s squad:. Sean Tucker. Louisville was a down game for Tucker last year, as...
Syracuse Elite Camp: Robert Wright updates talks Syracuse, updates recruitment
SYRACUSE, NY. — One of the top point guards from last week’s Syracuse Elite Camp Robert Wright is currently on a visit to Baylor. Wright impressed with the way he scored the ball, got his teammates involved while playing under control. As of now Maryland, Louisville, Wake Forest,...
Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
No, the new wireless in the JMA Dome won’t be ready for Syracuse football opener, or the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Since Syracuse University wrapped its academic year in May, a team of 20 electricians have installed 4 million feet of new fiber-optic cable and 392 antennas inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Despite what SU Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala described as an “unbelievable amount of work,”...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star didn’t pick Orange we wanted, but he will thrive
I know that a lot of Syracuse basketball recruiting fanatics, myself included, are bummed, disappointed and sad that long-time 2023 four-star target Joseph Estrella has elected to play somewhere besides the Hill. I get it. Not only is the 6-foot-11 power forward/center one of the hottest prospects in the rising-senior...
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio
A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Update 11:40 a.m.: Firefighters arrived at the building two minutes after the sheriff’s office helicopter confirmed the vacant building was on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. They were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the building, which was...
Onondaga County still courting 3 companies at White Pine chip fab site, Ryan McMahon says
Syracuse, N.Y. – The words “Micron Technology’' never crossed his lips. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today responded to news that Micron applied for financial incentives in Texas by saying “nothing has changed” in the county’s effort to lure a chip fab to its 1,200-acre business park in Clay.
Clothing, school supply giveaway and free haircut drive in Syracuse this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — Bethany Baptist Church is hosting part 2 of a clothing and school supply giveaway on September 3rd, ahead of the first day of school. The event will also provide free haircuts, organizers said. The drive will happen at Bethany Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 149 Beattie...
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
16-year-old shot near Syracuse’s Lincoln Park
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Syracuse’s Lincoln Hill neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said. Around 11:49 p.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired on Robinson Street from the city’s gunshot detection system, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly...
McMahon: Onondaga County a 'finalist' for chip plant
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday he’s confident he’ll have some good news soon about bringing a chip manufacturer to central New York. The statement comes amid reports Micron Technology is seeking tax breaks in Texas, when state and local officials hoped the company would see White Pine Commerce Park in Clay as the front runner.
