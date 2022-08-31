ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New suicide crisis hotline focuses on farmers, stress of agricultural work

Monte Bush was only 15 when his grandfather died by suicide on the family farm outside Riverton, Wyoming. One minute, they were working on a pivot irrigator and discussing how expensive a new pump would be; an hour later, Bush found his grandpa’s body. He took over that summer as the property’s caretaker with his grandmother, making sure malt barley, pinto beans and alfalfa were harvested on time and managing a herd of 400 sheep. “I never grieved,” he said. “I buried it, and I got back to work.”
RIVERTON, WY
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Facebook parent company Meta violated campaign ad law, Washington state judge finds

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-ad transparency law and must pay penalties yet to be determined, a judge ruled Friday. The court also denied Meta’s attempt to invalidate Washington’s decades-old transparency law, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office has repeatedly sued Meta over...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict

As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

I-84 reopens at Oregon-Idaho border after wildfire closures

After wildfire closures, the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 reopened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, and the eastbound lanes were back open around 7:30 p.m. Officials said crews were fighting the blaze amid challenging high winds. A wildfire closed the interstate in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Factory-made and ADU kit homes are popping up in Portland-area backyards

Adding two income-producing rentals or self-contained guest homes next to an existing house on a city lot continues to get easier in Oregon. Factory-made compact dwellings, complete with windows and paint, are being delivered to driveways, then hoisted or rolled onto a new foundation. Pre-made covered porches and decks are then attached to the structure like Lego pieces.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wildfire shuts down I-84 near Oregon-Idaho border

A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City. Officials say crews...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits this month

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled

Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

DEQ warns of possible unhealthy air Thursday throughout the metro area

The greater Portland area and much of the Willamette Valley is under an air quality advisory Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone, pollution, or smog. The DEQ and the National Weather Service warned of possible “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of smog resulting from forecast conditions, hot temperatures, and low winds. Air quality was still in the “good” range early Thursday, but conditions may change. The DEQ warned on its website that “air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.” The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
