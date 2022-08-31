Read full article on original website
Wildfire near Weed in northern California destroys 100 homes, other structures; thousands flee
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing
An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
New suicide crisis hotline focuses on farmers, stress of agricultural work
Monte Bush was only 15 when his grandfather died by suicide on the family farm outside Riverton, Wyoming. One minute, they were working on a pivot irrigator and discussing how expensive a new pump would be; an hour later, Bush found his grandpa’s body. He took over that summer as the property’s caretaker with his grandmother, making sure malt barley, pinto beans and alfalfa were harvested on time and managing a herd of 400 sheep. “I never grieved,” he said. “I buried it, and I got back to work.”
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Here are some active wildfires as of Saturday afternoon:. --Double Creek fire, northeastern Oregon: Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
Facebook parent company Meta violated campaign ad law, Washington state judge finds
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-ad transparency law and must pay penalties yet to be determined, a judge ruled Friday. The court also denied Meta’s attempt to invalidate Washington’s decades-old transparency law, according to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office has repeatedly sued Meta over...
Readers respond: New law, not racial profiling, behind verdict
As the presiding juror in the lawsuit filed by Michael Mangum against Walmart, I wanted to point out a missed opportunity for The Oregonian/OregonLive to educate the public on a new law that could affect anyone, (“Shopping while Black: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges,” Aug. 22).
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
I-84 reopens at Oregon-Idaho border after wildfire closures
After wildfire closures, the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 reopened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, and the eastbound lanes were back open around 7:30 p.m. Officials said crews were fighting the blaze amid challenging high winds. A wildfire closed the interstate in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and...
Factory-made and ADU kit homes are popping up in Portland-area backyards
Adding two income-producing rentals or self-contained guest homes next to an existing house on a city lot continues to get easier in Oregon. Factory-made compact dwellings, complete with windows and paint, are being delivered to driveways, then hoisted or rolled onto a new foundation. Pre-made covered porches and decks are then attached to the structure like Lego pieces.
Can a horse sue for damages? Oregon Appeals Court rules neigh
A horse is a horse, of course. But only a person can be a plaintiff. So ruled the Oregon Court of Appeals, declaring Wednesday that a horse dubbed Justice had no legal ability to file a lawsuit or assert his rights at trial.
Wildfire shuts down I-84 near Oregon-Idaho border
A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City. Officials say crews...
Aurora could be visible in Seattle this Labor Day weekend, but what about in Oregon?
A geomagnetic storm is brewing, but will it be strong enough to see the northern lights in Oregon?. Probably not, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center, which is predicting a “moderate” storm for Sunday, Sept. 4. A storm of that magnitude would mean the aurora will be...
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits this month
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Pixieland, a would-be Disneyland on the Oregon coast, is explored in new documentary
Back in the days when Oregonians snacked on Blue Bell Potato Chips, when a motor trip to the coast was an adventure, and what is now Lincoln City was a collection of towns with names like Nelscott and Taft, a meal at Pixie Kitchen was a special treat. Longtime Oregonians...
Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled
Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
DEQ warns of possible unhealthy air Thursday throughout the metro area
The greater Portland area and much of the Willamette Valley is under an air quality advisory Thursday due to elevated levels of ozone, pollution, or smog. The DEQ and the National Weather Service warned of possible “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels of smog resulting from forecast conditions, hot temperatures, and low winds. Air quality was still in the “good” range early Thursday, but conditions may change. The DEQ warned on its website that “air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.” The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.
