Michigan State

spectrumnews1.com

Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio

SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
SALEM, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Shelter Diversion Program helps homeless families find housing

CINCINNATI — In Ohio, more than 10,200 people are homeless every day, according to data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and an organization in southwest Ohio is working to help. What You Need To Know. Nearly 10,200 Ohioans are homeless every day. Strategies to End Homelessness is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Even with mass adoption, electric vehicles increase demand on the electrical grid only slightly

LOS ANGELES — As California heads into a third Flex Alert in as many days Friday, the power grid operator that issues them is encouraging electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m. On exceptionally hot days like Los Angeles is currently experiencing, when so many people are running air conditioners, conservation is critical to ensuring enough electricity is available to prevent rolling blackouts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes...
WEED, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Statewide showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have kept central and southern Ohio a bit soggy while northern Ohio was relatively quiet on Saturday. Rain chances taper off a bit overnight, but more widespread rain returns early Sunday morning and will continue on-and-off throughout the day across Ohio. Embedded thunderstorms could bring locally heavy rainfall Sunday.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Construction begins on county and state bridges destroyed by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started construction to replace bridges damaged by floods in eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced priority will be given to publicly owned structures destroyed or damaged and those that have limited or cut off access for drivers. Over...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

New loan program will help those wanting to become farmers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Farming is in Amanda Gajdzik’s roots. “My family has always conventionally farmed corn, soybeans, beef cattle and then my husband and I when we started farming developed a bit of a niche market with the apples and peaches,” Gajdzik, owner of Mulberry Orchard, said.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Blood Center offering incentives to quell 'critical shortage'

KENTUCKY — The Commonwealth is facing a "critical" shortage of several blood types, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. The donation center is now bolstering calls for more donations to stem the shortage. What You Need To Know. Kentucky is facing a "critical" shortage of blood. The Kentucky Blood...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' features Bernheim Forest's wooden giants

CLERMONT, Ky. — There’s a new Netflix limited series created by Kentuckian and artist getting positive reviews. “Lost Ollie” visits several Kentucky destinations, including Bernheim Forest in Clermont. What You Need To Know. "Lost Ollie" is a limited series on Netflix. Show creator Shannon Tindle is a...
CLERMONT, KY

