Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Cooper Companies Posts Smaller Than Expected Q3 Profits, Guidance Lags Estimates
Cooper Companies Inc's COO Q3 FY22 revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $843.4 million, up 18% in constant currency and 9% organically, beating the consensus of $832.68 million. The CooperVision (CVI) segment revenue increased 2% to $566.3 million, and CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue up 35% to $277.1 million. Adjusted EPS of $3.19...
1-800-Flowers.com's Earnings Outlook
1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 1-800-Flowers.com will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26. 1-800-Flowers.com bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
msn.com
Hormel Foods stock drops after profit miss and outlook lowered, while sales guidance was raised
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. dropped 4.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the branded food company raised its full-year sales outlook but cut its profit view, citing expectations that high cost inflation will persist. The company also reported fiscal third-quarter net income to the quarter to July 31 that rose to $218.l9 million, or 40 cents a share, from $176.9 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for earnings per share of 41 cents. Sales grew 6.0% to a record $3.03 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $3.00 billion, as grocery products sales rose 24.5% and refrigerated foods sales increased 2.2%, amid "strong" demand for foodservice products. For fiscal 2022, the company cut its EPS guidance range to $1.78 to $1.85 from $1.87 to $1.97, but raised its sales guidance to $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion from $11.7 billion to $12.5 billion. "We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," said Chief Executive Jim Snee. "We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters." The stock has gained 4.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has slipped 0.5% and the S&P 500 has lost 3.6%.
After-Hours Alert: Why Broadcom Stock Is Rising
Broadcom Inc AVGO shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Broadcom said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 25% year-over-year to $8.46 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $8.37 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
investing.com
Wall Street slumps for 4th straight session on Fed outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday and were poised for their weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist. Adding to pressure were declines in the technology sector, and more specifically...
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Raises Earnings Guidance
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock MicroStrategy Incorporated Is Falling Again Today
MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares are trading lower on continued downward momentum after the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against Chairman Michael Saylor. What Happened?. Racine took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce a lawsuit against Saylor for alleged tax fraud. "Today, we’re suing Michael Saylor -...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Designer Brands, Express, Chewy and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear and accessories retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Designer Brands added 1.8% in the premarket. Express (EXPR) – The apparel retailer's shares slid 4.7% in...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Benzinga
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Benzinga
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Lululemon Stock Soars on an Earnings Report Grand Slam
Fiscal second-quarter revenue grew 29% year over year, easily topping the 21% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 raced by the $1.86 analyst consensus estimate. For fiscal 2022, management raised both its revenue and its profit guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Lululemon Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost
Lululemon Athletics (LULU) shares surged higher Friday after the casual and sports apparel group posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast. The Vancouver-based retailer earned an adjusted $2.20 per share on sales of $1.87 billion for the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts for...
Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday
Nio shares haven't changed much in the last month, but it's been a bumpy ride to get there.
Hormel Foods, Campbell Soup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.4% to $49.60 in after-hours trading.
