Huawei unveils camera-centric Nova 10 smartphone lineup and Watch D at IFA 2022
Huawei has seen its fortunes diminish over the past few years as a consequence of the US trade ban. To make matters worse for the Chinese manufacturer, Google revoked access to Play Services, leading the company to come up with its own solution known as Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Despite these major setbacks, Huawei has continued to release smartphones in its home country as well as in neighboring regions in addition to international markets like Europe. Well, the list of Huawei devices going global grows longer this week at IFA 2022 with the introduction of two new phones — known as the Nova 10 and the Nova 10 — in addition to the health-oriented Watch D smartwatch.
Google Pixel 7 phones could mark the arrival of higher-quality Bluetooth LE Audio on Android
The Pixel 6a might've just arrived on store shelves a month ago, but we're already looking forward to what's next from Google. With the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro likely a month out from a full reveal, it's time for the leaks and rumors to really kick into high gear. Thanks to an early reveal, we already know what both devices look like, but that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises in store — specifically regarding audio streaming.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Another week, another Pixel 7 Pro surfaces on video
We are weeks away from learning all we can know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. There's plenty of substance we've already dug up about the phones, but sometimes, you just need to sit down with a hefty bag of potato chips and munch. The equivalent of that in our field is a low-res unboxing video of what's purportedly a Pixel 7 Pro coming out of Bangladesh.
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
T-Mobile will let you try its network free for three months, all thanks to eSIM
The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.
Samsung is alerting users it got hacked, but the fallout doesn't sound too bad
What's the longest you've gone between getting notifications that your info's been involved in a data breach? A couple years? Not even six months? Sometimes it feels like every time we go to check our inboxes, there's another message about hackers penetrating some inadequately secured server and exfiltrating with our data. We're not even two weeks removed from learning about Plex's recent breach, exposing emails and usernames, and today we're learning about one that has the potential to affect a whole lot more people, as Samsung announces a cybersecurity intrusion of its own.
Matter is the future of your smart home, but what is it?
Setting up a smart home is not a seamless experience. While the best smart home devices claim they're simple to add to your existing setup, the reality is much different. Until now, a universal communication standard for smart homes hasn't existed; smart home devices have been built to work with a few platforms, not all of them. Enter Matter, the solution for the mess that is smart home communication. But what will it mean for your smart home?
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
Honor's next Magic foldable will pull an escape stunt, appearing in Europe at last
Although Samsung's Z-series likely springs to mind first when thinking of the best foldables, it's far from the only company making futuristic smartphones. Motorola, Oppo, Huawei, and more have all designed at least one generation of folding phones, with more on the way. Unfortunately, many of those devices have stayed exclusive to China — but that's slowly starting to change, beginning with Honor.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro’s third launch brings its low-light specialist camera to more markets
Oppo’s latest series of mid-range smartphones are coming to Europe, and the Reno 8 series features three different handsets that sport some impressive specs while not taking the flagship title away from the company’s top-end Find X5 series. The Oppo Reno 8 series is confirmed to launch in Europe, including the UK, but there’s currently no word on whether these phones will land in the US. Historically the brand hasn’t sold its phones in the US, so it’s unlikely you’ll easily be able to buy these there.
How to block spam calls on Android
Spam calls are annoying, and with the growing internet and smartphone culture, they're not slowing down anytime soon. If you receive dozens of spam calls a day on your phone, there are a lot of ways to stop them. In fact, there's a good chance you have a spam filter built into your phone's dialer app but never enabled it.
September Google Play system update brings Google Kids Space improvements
Google started publishing detailed changelogs of monthly Google Play system updates from the beginning of this year. The changelog makes it easy to know the new features and enhancements the company is adding to existing Android devices without rolling out a full OS update. September has just begun, and the company has already detailed some new features and enhancements rolling out as a part of this month's update.
Fitbit has a Material You-inspired app redesign planned for fall Sense 2 and Versa 4 launch
For IFA 2022, Fitbit brought along its upcoming hardware, showcasing its latest and greatest smartwatches and fitness trackers before they’re launched later in fall this year. We’ve had the chance to take a first glimpse at what the hardware will feel and look like, but that’s not all. The company also offered a sneak peek at a redesigned Fitbit app, complete with Material You-inspired iconography. The new app is slated to launch alongside the new hardware.
Samsung's One UI Watch 4.5 update is finally ready for the Galaxy Watch 4
It has been a few months since Samsung started beta testing One UI Watch 4.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The company has so far seeded six beta firmware, with recent builds focusing primarily on bug fixes. This hinted that the public release was close. Just over a week after the last build dropped, Samsung has shut down the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program. It is now seeding the stable update to Watch 4 users running the beta firmware.
Google Docs pulls a Slack, adds support for inline emoji in documents
WhatsApp isn’t the only big tech service exhibiting a recent fondness for emoji; Google Docs also added emoji reactions in April this year. Despite this improvement, including emoji is still quite a chore. Google hopes to fix this now with support for inline emoji in the document’s text.
You can soon answer WhatsApp calls from your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Apart from using WhatsApp to chat with your friends and family, you can also use the app to call them. If you frequently use WhatsApp calling and wear a Wear OS smartwatch, you'd know that you won't get any notification for the incoming call—forget about taking the call. At best, you can hang up the call after you have accepted it. This led to a frustrating user experience and was a puzzling limitation since you can receive regular calls on Wear OS watches. Now, if you own the Wear OS 3-based Galaxy Watch 4 or 5, this will soon no longer be an issue.
Take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4's new, slimmer hinge in this teardown
At first glance, Samsung's 2022 foldables look similar to last year's models. They mainly pack iterative changes to deliver a superior end-user experience, which is good enough to make them among the best Android smartphones on the market. One such upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a thinner and improved hinge, which is now wholly gearless. It is the first time since the Galaxy Z Fold lineup's debut that Samsung has tweaked the hinge system. So, what's exactly different with the new hinge? A teardown video of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from YouTuber JerryRigEverything details that and gives us a clear look at the foldable's internals.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
The overpriced, underpowered Xperia 5 IV is blowing Sony's chance at a smartphone resurgence
This week at IFA was a chance for smartphone companies to shore up their plans for the rest of 2022. Most of these announcements focused on the budget and midrange space, an effort buoyed by companies like Samsung and Honor as they expand pre-existing models into new regions. Only one company announced something worthy of the term "flagship," but no matter how eye-catching Sony's Xperia 5 IV looks, it's doomed to fall short of its market-changing potential.
