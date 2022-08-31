Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches September 2nd
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September
Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
Ribbon Cutting: Boro Business Lab in Murfreesboro
Boro Business Lab held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F in Murfreesboro. Boro Business Lab helps local businesses get more customers. They make the marketing process simple, straightforward, and affordable. Their clients depend on them to take the marketing tasks off of their plates to focus on what they do best. Proud to be the local marketing firm for businesses in Murfreesboro, TN, and the surrounding area.
Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million
Miley Cyrus has sold her home in Franklin, the one where she wed Liam Hemsworth. Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. The property includes 35 acres of land with just under...
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was...
Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
Ribbon Cutting: Doors of Hope Treatment Center in Murfreesboro
Doors of Hope Treatment Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 421 E. Bell St. in Murfreesboro. At Doors of Hope, we serve our community by empowering women to break the cycle of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration through education, intervention, mentoring and case management in a safe and supportive recovery-based environment.
OBITUARY: Zachary ‘Zach’ Witherow Underwood
Zachary “Zach” Witherow Underwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022. he was 27 years old. He was born on January 11, 1995 in Nashville, TN to his parents, Terry J. and Lisa Witherow Underwood. Zachary was a 2013 graduate of Siegel...
$2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in La Vergne
LA VERGNE – What a way to start the new month! A Powerball player in La Vergne won $2 million from the drawing held last night, August 31, 2022. The lucky Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million—but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a whopping $2 million.
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
La Vergne to Celebrate Retirement of Police K9
The La Vergne Police Department is preparing for the retirement of one of its K9 officers. The retirement ceremony will be on Thursday, September 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the La Vergne City Hall boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. K9 officer Mike joined the department in 2013 when he was about three years old. He’s now 12 and ready for a well-deserved retirement. Mike will remain with his handler, Sgt. Lewis Powell, and his family in retirement.
The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place
Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
Day Trip Ideas from Nashville
Brought to you by Susan Gregory, PARKS of Cool Springs. Considering a move to Nashville and wondering what the area offers besides music? Here is my list of a few of the many opportunities for day trips near Nashville. Spelunkers Paradise. About an hour from Nashville, Clarksville is home to...
PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run
The community hosted a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 31st at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The golf cart parade started at the Nolensville historic school greenway and traveled to...
Oaklands Mansion Offers Talk on Victorian Personal Care
Ever hear the old saying about throwing the baby out with the bath water? Well it refers to the possible consequences of one of the bathing rituals of people during Victorian times, which was when Oaklands Mansion was in its heyday. On Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m., Deborah Belcher, Oaklands Board of Trustees President and a Middle Tennessee State University Professor of Interior Design, will discuss how the new collection of personal care items acquired by the museum were used in their time and share fascinating facts about bathing customs in the early years of American life.
Ribbon Cutting: Ellie Mental Health in Murfreesboro
Ellie Mental Health held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1608 Williams Drive, Suite 301 in Murfreesboro. Ellie provides mental health services for all ages. Specialists include play therapy, EMDR, Trauma Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Addiction Specialists, Art Therapy, Music Therapy, and Family Systems.
Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies
The public’s assistance is being sought to locate serial bank/business robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30;. Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25;. Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood...
