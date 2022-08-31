WATCH: Homeowner fatally shoots man trying to break in

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — New video shows the Shelby County incident when a homeowner fatally shot a man attempting to break into his home.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Rayl of Sidney attempted to break into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived on Sunday, July 21.

WARNING: The video below contains content of a graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ring camera video shows Rayl knocking on the door and then shouldering it several times. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner told Rayl he was armed.

According to police, Rayl eventually broke the door open and the homeowner fired three rounds. Video shows Rayl staggering to the ground in front of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the homeowner.

