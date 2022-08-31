ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

WATCH: Homeowner fatally shoots man trying to break in

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL7j0_0hcUrVyM00

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — New video shows the Shelby County incident when a homeowner fatally shot a man attempting to break into his home.

No charges for homeowner who killed ex-boyfriend breaking in

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Rayl of Sidney attempted to break into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived on Sunday, July 21.

WARNING: The video below contains content of a graphic nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ring camera video shows Rayl knocking on the door and then shouldering it several times. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner told Rayl he was armed.

Man killed while breaking into ex girlfriend’s home ID’d

According to police, Rayl eventually broke the door open and the homeowner fired three rounds. Video shows Rayl staggering to the ground in front of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell said a grand jury declined to go forward with charges against the homeowner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 20

AP_000309.1232356540dd47d298f8c15d86e4014d.1855
2d ago

I know the family is fighting for justification for their son/brother but in the end this father told this guy to leave and he had a gun it the guy broke in the front door anyway. Sad that it ended this way but it was justified

Reply
8
Smitty Boss
2d ago

he's done with any man would do to protect his family and his wife and his daughter and son the only thing he was doing for taking his family

Reply
2
Citizen Z
3d ago

Crime would go down if this happened to all B&E perps

Reply
11
