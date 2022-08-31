GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO