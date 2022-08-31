ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Catamount Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to Five with Friday Sweep

COOKEVILLE, TENN. – The Western Carolina volleyball team extended its winning streak to five matches with a pair of wins Friday at the Golden Eagle Invitational. WCU (5-1) swept Evansville in the first-ever meeting between the schools Friday afternoon before downing tournament host Tennessee Tech 3-1 on Friday night at the Eblen Center.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Mattison Records Personal Best at Season-Opening Covered Bridge Open

BOONE, N.C. – Graduate student Kate Mattison ran a 5K personal best 17:51.25 to secure an eighth-place finish as the Catamounts cross country teams opened the 2022 season at the Covered Bridge Open on Friday afternoon on the campus of Appalachian State. The Western Carolina women's team finished in...
BOONE, NC
catamountsports.com

Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at Covered Bridge Open

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – For the third time in the past four seasons, the Western Carolina cross country team opens the year at the Covered Bridge Open hosted by Appalachian State. The Catamounts travel to Boone for the women's 5K and men's 8K races this Friday, Sept. 2. The women's...
CULLOWHEE, NC
