Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamount Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to Five with Friday Sweep
COOKEVILLE, TENN. – The Western Carolina volleyball team extended its winning streak to five matches with a pair of wins Friday at the Golden Eagle Invitational. WCU (5-1) swept Evansville in the first-ever meeting between the schools Friday afternoon before downing tournament host Tennessee Tech 3-1 on Friday night at the Eblen Center.
catamountsports.com
Mattison Records Personal Best at Season-Opening Covered Bridge Open
BOONE, N.C. – Graduate student Kate Mattison ran a 5K personal best 17:51.25 to secure an eighth-place finish as the Catamounts cross country teams opened the 2022 season at the Covered Bridge Open on Friday afternoon on the campus of Appalachian State. The Western Carolina women's team finished in...
catamountsports.com
Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at Covered Bridge Open
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – For the third time in the past four seasons, the Western Carolina cross country team opens the year at the Covered Bridge Open hosted by Appalachian State. The Catamounts travel to Boone for the women's 5K and men's 8K races this Friday, Sept. 2. The women's...
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-02-22
WLOS/My40 — We’re back and on to week 3 in our Friday Night Rivals 2022 season. This week, West Henderson looks to continue with their winning ways when they travel to Polk County to take on the 1-1 Wolverines. The Falcons have dominated the start of the season,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines hope to rebound against Falcons in TV tilt
Polk County is taking a dog-like approach to last week’s loss to Christ School. “It’s one of those FIDO games,” said Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis. “You rectify the mistakes, but you forget it and drive on. Go on to the next game and don’t perseverate on it.”
Hiawassee, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Union County High School football team will have a game with Towns County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Williamson’s Paint Center, longtime Landrum family business, sold to national chain
LANDRUM – Williamson’s Paint Center has been an anchor in the Landrum community since opening its doors in 1985. Although the paint center will remain open, the downtown store will now be part of Spectrum Paint, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company with more than 500 employees and 88 stores nationwide.
FOX Carolina
Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
Smoky Mountain News
Save on Mountain State Fair admission
The N.C. Mountain State Fair comes to Fletcher Sept. 9-18, featuring a variety of contests, activities and entertainment. An adorable otter water show, an alligator show and a thrilling high-wire act will join the fairgrounds entertainment lineup, along with a dozen new food and merchandise vendors. General admission is $12...
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
'Generational change': Upstate leaders share thoughts on proposed 31-mile Saluda Grade Trail
LANDRUM, S.C. — A group of community leaders and stakeholders met at the Landrum Train Depot Thursday morning to learn more about a potential 31-mile trail along the Saluda Grade Railroad. It was part of an event organized by the Carolina Foothills Chamber of Commerce. The rail lines are...
Wickles Pickles Beer? Pour us another one
The world can’t get enough Wickles. Just a few weeks after the Birmingham-based Jack’s Family Restaurant chain announced it was unveiling a limited-time-only Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger, along comes Hi-Wire Brewing’s Wickles Pickles Beer. That’s right, pickle beer. The brewmasters at Hi-Wire Brewing in Asheville, N.C.,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hendersonville's Apple Festival celebrates region's core
Nothing could be finer than to live in Carolina in September when fall festivals start to kick in, filling the air and taunting our senses with more mouth-watering, memory-triggering stimulants than a body can handle. Funnel cakes? Fried pies? Corn dogs? Kettle corn? Gyros?. Bring. It. On. (Oh, and the...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Comments / 0