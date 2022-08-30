BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shower can’t completely be ruled out across southeasternmost counties in Central Alabama, otherwise it will be dry tonight. Temperatures cool to the middle and upper 60s north and lower 70s elsewhere. Scattered clouds move in and will grow into scattered afternoon showers and storms on Friday. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s and feeling in the lower 90s due to the return of muggy air. If you are planning to watch a high school football game or attend the Doobie Brothers concert at Oak Mountain, the chance for a passing shower or storm will remain, so pack a poncho!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO