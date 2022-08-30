Read full article on original website
New maternal health task force set to tackle healthcare issues for expecting mothers in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks among the worst in infant and maternal health in the United States, but a new task force is now working to fix that. The leader of the task force is ready to get to work with the ultimate goal of saving lives. UAB Dr....
Heart Gallery Alabama: Samuel
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
ADPH to receive first doses of bivalent COVID-19 boosters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in the first of September 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
Families can see how school districts spend COVID money
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic has caused academic setbacks for students in Alabama. That’s according to a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress that shows a significant drop in reading and math scores. Over the last two years, Congress sent Alabama school districts $3.14 billion...
FIRST ALERT: Muggier air & afternoon pop up showers & storms return Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shower can’t completely be ruled out across southeasternmost counties in Central Alabama, otherwise it will be dry tonight. Temperatures cool to the middle and upper 60s north and lower 70s elsewhere. Scattered clouds move in and will grow into scattered afternoon showers and storms on Friday. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s and feeling in the lower 90s due to the return of muggy air. If you are planning to watch a high school football game or attend the Doobie Brothers concert at Oak Mountain, the chance for a passing shower or storm will remain, so pack a poncho!
UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0 in first game of Bryant Vincent era
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Bryant Vincent era, UAB made a statement at Protective Stadium on September 1. The Blazers scored 28 points in the first quarter en route to a whopping 59-0 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Blazers accounted for four touchdowns...
