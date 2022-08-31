Read full article on original website
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
knowtechie.com
How to unlink Facebook and Instagram
Unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts is a relatively straightforward process, if you know where to look. Under certain circumstances, this can be the best course of action. Although Meta allows you to link its Facebook and Instagram apps, doing so may actually be a bad idea in some cases.
Facebook and Instagram may eventually have more paywalled features
Paywalled features always have the potential to be annoying, but they're still valuable ways for developers to innovate while continuing to be able to offer free access. While historically a lot of free services have been ad-funded, some companies are increasingly looking at paywalls to compensate for shifting revenue streams — not unlike what Meta’s advertisement-based monetization model is dealing with in the face of changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency measures. A report now suggests that Meta is working on new paid features for its various social media platforms, and has created a New Monetization Experiences group to drive this effort.
What does the purple ring mean on Snapchat?
SNAPCHAT users across the nation have been noticing a purple ring around their friend's stories. Now, many users want to know what the different colors around the stories mean. What does the purple ring mean on Snapchat?. Snapchat launched in 2011 as a social media app that allowed users to...
Digital Trends
Edited tweets may be coming to your Twitter timeline soon
You may soon see edited tweets on your timeline because Twitter has begun testing its Edit Tweet feature. On Thursday, Twitter offered up an update on its long-awaited tweet editing feature via a tweet and a blog post. Twitter published a blog post that details the nature of the test and what the current version of the Edit Tweet feature entails.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Slate
You Don’t Really Want a Twitter Edit Button
A noted quirk of Twitter is that if a tweet “does numbers”—thereby reaching its maximum audience—it will probably have a typo in it. The more eyes on something you’ve written, the more likely you are to have duplicated a word or added an erroneous vowel. Perhaps it’s the nature of content fated to go viral: We’re so excited to put it out there, and in such a hurry to be first, that we have no time to proofread.
Weird posts in your Facebook feed? Here's why
For several hours Wednesday, Facebook users all over the world complained to the company that their newsfeeds were being spammed, the latest bit of bad publicity for the social media giant.
knowtechie.com
Instagram is adding more ways to control your Feed
You’ll soon be able to gain more control over what kind of content appears on your Instagram Feed. According to a Meta blog post, Instagram is already testing these new settings. This includes the ability to manage your Explore tab by selecting and hiding posts you’re not interested in...
Every WhatsApp user urged to change settings today – don’t wait to do it
WHATSAPP has made it much easier to make your messages vanish. It's now possible to set default Disappearing Messages for new and existing chats at the same time. That means you can easily wipe your texts from history automatically. And it will work across the chats you already have –...
dotesports.com
Facebook Gaming to be shut down in October
Facebook Gaming has been Facebook’s venture into the gaming sphere, releasing the app on Android and iOS platforms. While most of the games on the platform were pretty niche, the app itself did quite well for Facebook as a whole. That is, until recently. Twitch streamer KingGothalion recently posted...
The Twitter Edit Button Is Coming. Here's How It Will Work
Soon users will be able to edit tweets after they've been posted.
The "Add Yours" Button on Instagram Lets You Add to a Convo — What if It Doesn't Work?
There are lots of little things you can do in an Instagram story. You can encourage folks to ask you questions, add music to events in your life, or even set up cute little quizzes for your followers to try for themselves. Less than a year ago, Instagram also added the "Add Yours" feature as an option for your stories. People all over the world can use the button to contribute to an ongoing story and be part of a conversation!
knowtechie.com
How to edit a tweet on Twitter
After years of requests and teases, Twitter is finally bringing an edit button for tweets to its platform. Users have been asking for an edit button for a long time now, and it looks like the platform is finally on board. The company casually announced that it was testing its new edit button in a tweet on September 1.
knowtechie.com
Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate
On a super-saturated advertising platform, use every last advantage you can.
Google and YouTube announce plans for combating election 'misinformation'
Google and YouTube announced that they are changing their algorithms to ensure accurate information is promoted in the midterm elections.
Android Police
