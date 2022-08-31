Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO