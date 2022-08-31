Read full article on original website
College football is officially back now that Iowa punted inside opponent’s 40
Nothing hits quite like Iowa punting the football inside of the opposition’s 40-yard line. It is not college football season until we see Iowa do what Iowa does on offense in Week 1. The Hawkeyes have the longest-tenured head coach in the Power Five in Kirk Ferentz. While Iowa...
Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama
Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star PG vaults into Rivals rankings, hosed by ESPN
Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offers to a 2025 prospect in July, and that offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio. The 6-foot-4 Easter, described by recruiting services as either a point guard or a shooting guard, was an All-American in his freshman campaign. Personally,...
