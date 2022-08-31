ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama

Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
