Hanover School Board passes policy to give board final say over each transgender student's access to bathroom

Ex-Virginia detective charged with 'malfeasance in office' after altering 7 search warrants
A former Chesterfield County police detective who admitted altering seven search warrants after mistakenly omitting required information — and didn't notify authorities of his error or tell them he had "fixed" the mistake until confronted — has been charged with a misdemeanor of malfeasance in office. Following an...
Promise Land Pastures busy with honey harvest
CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP) — At Promise Land Pastures, a working farm and outreach center in Charles City County, Reuben Smith is busy with the honey harvest. He points to one of about a dozen containers lined up in a row. Most have hives inside filled with honey, and the Charles City farm is harvesting it.
UVa-Wise stops Ferrum, 41-9
A couple of guys from Greeneville, Tennessee, played starring roles as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 41-9 season-opening football win over the Ferrum College Panthers on Thursday night at Carl Smith Stadium. Jaevon Gillespie rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter alone and Dorien...
