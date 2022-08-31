Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap
You know it’s going to be a big night in Sumner County when these teams get together. It was military appreciation night and white out night in Shackle Island and the energy was electric. Both stands were packed before kickoff with even the west endzone featuring fans in lawn chairs from pylon to pylon. It seemed like everyone in Sumner County was on hand for this 6A-5 matchup.
Blackman Beats Riverdale and Gives the Warriors Their First Loss of the Season
Riverdale – 27 The Blaze (2-1) win an important road matchup against Riverdale (2-1) thanks to a spectacular performance on all sides of the ball. Khalil Arman gave the Warriors the first lead of the game with a field goal on their very first drive. Riverdale looked sharp to start the game. The Blaze answered back on the very next drive with a touchdown. Top recruit Justin Brown scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: Nolensville, Brentwood Academy, Fairview, Ensworth, FRA, LA, more win big
It was a long night for week three of Williamson County high school football as weather delays caused many games to both start and finish late and some were called early. Several games were also postponed until later in the weekend, so check back here for a recap of those as well. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate.
Murfreesboro, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Riverdale High School on September 02, 2022, 16:55:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilson Central High School football team will have a game with Green Hill High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters transfer portal
Former Vanderbilt linebacker Daniel Martin officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Martin, along with fellow freshman Maurice Edwards, was dismissed from the program 4 days following the Commodores’ season-opening win against Hawaii. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said in a statement that a “strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field.”
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
PHOTOS: Nolensville Little League Team Welcomed Home With Parade After Little League World Series Run
The community hosted a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 31st at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The golf cart parade started at the Nolensville historic school greenway and traveled to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Meet Rutherford County School's Leslie Mertz
Leslie Mertz is the Early Childhood Career and Technical Education teacher and daycare lead at Holloway High School. In this edition of Rutherford Faces, she tells readers how students at Holloway helped her find a sense of purpose and a way to give back. Meet Career and Technical Ed instructor,...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 28, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 28 to September 2. Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.
OBITUARY: Zachary ‘Zach’ Witherow Underwood
Zachary “Zach” Witherow Underwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022. he was 27 years old. He was born on January 11, 1995 in Nashville, TN to his parents, Terry J. and Lisa Witherow Underwood. Zachary was a 2013 graduate of Siegel...
Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September
Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having live DJs with a dance floor, a gaming area, an indoor/outdoor “Suckdown Station” and a VIP room for buyouts, friends can gather to eat, drink, party and play the Almost Friday way. The new spot will be located at 415 4th Ave. South, Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee couple taking water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, continues to deal with a water crisis after flooding knocked their aging water treatment plant off line, leaving no safe drinking water for tens of thousands of residents.
iheart.com
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose lottery ticket purchased in Tennessee won a $2 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
MTSU Fall Friday Star Party Series Launches September 2nd
Typically held on the first Friday of the month during the semester, the MTSU Department of Physics and Astronomy Friday Star Parties for fall 2022 will feature four events from September until December. Lecturer Abdorreza “Abdi” SamarBakhsh launches the series, presenting the topic “The Unprecedented Accuracy of Omar Khayyam’s Jalali...
OBITUARY: Teddy (Ted) Ray Hollis
Teddy (Ted) Ray Hollis passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence in the Lascassas community where he lived for over 45 years. He was 80 years old. He was born in the Burt community in Cannon County in 1941 and was a graduate of Cannon County High School.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0