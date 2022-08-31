ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO



Vail Daily

Colorado is battling wildfire with military-grade technology

Wildfires are a top concern in Western Colorado, but infrared and geospatial technology are helping the state better prepare on the ground with a more keen eye in the sky. Colorado’s Multi-Mission Aircraft program uses infrared technology, two color cameras and a geospatial database on high-performance aircrafts to contain fires throughout the state.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

66% of Colorado Caregivers Don’t Use Car Seats Correctly, New Data Shows

Certified car seat safety technician Karissa Zahner performs a car seat check in Golden. New data shows firsthand evidence that a majority of parents aren’t properly securing their children in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. The data was gathered from more than 81,027 car seat checks performed nationally by certified car seat safety technicians. Of the seat checks performed in Colorado, technicians noted a 65.5% misuse rate, worse than the national average of 60%.
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
County
Larimer County, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado

Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Boulder Clarion

Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Boulder Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently found a new invasive plant in Boulder Reservoir: Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). EWM is a highly transmissible invasive aquatic plant that causes disruption to ecosystems and recreation when established. It spreads easily from waterbody to waterbody, catching rides on fishing equipment, boots, paddleboards or boats. “Eursain...
BOULDER, CO
K99

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 9/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
arkvalleyvoice.com

Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles

We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
