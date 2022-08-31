Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Commemorates MJ’s Rookie Season
Who would’ve known the world of basketball and sneakers would change on June 19th, 1984? While NIKE, Inc. had a strong feeling by signing Michael Jordan before he played a single game in the NBA, they definitely understand the magnitude of #23’s legacy as indicated by an all-new Air Jordan 1 Mid recognizing the legend’s accolades in his rookie season.
NBA・
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Complex
Air Jordan Release Dates for Summer 2023 Revealed
While the current heat index doesn’t suggest it, summer is almost over and it’s not too early to take a look at what Jordan Brand has penciled on the calendar for Summer 2023. Thanks to zSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever, we have an idea of what to expect next year. The detailed information about the sneakers’ SKUs and prices comes specifically from Sole Retriever.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
sneakernews.com
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High "Pink Washed Denim" Drops Next Year: First Look
Over the last year or so, Jordan Brand has been putting more denim on the Air Jordan 1. For instance, this year, there was a women's exclusive washed denim Air Jordan 1 that was praised by a plethora of fans. This is a shoe that gave some nice textures to a silhouette that is already considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
