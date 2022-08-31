Consumers Energy gets power going for 75% of customers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Wednesday morning, Consumers Energy has restored power to nearly 75% of customers that were hit by Monday’s thunderstorms.

“We’ve made good progress in the first 36 hours of restoration, getting the lights back on for approximately 124,000 customers,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm restoration work. “We know how frustrating power outages can be, but our customers should know that our team is committed to finishing our work as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful for our customers’ continued patience and cooperation.”

The energy provider is on track to meet its goal of returning power to most of the remaining impacted customers by the end of the day Wednesday.

Some work will go into Thursday for the communities most badly damaged by this week’s high winds.

For Jackson and Battle Creek customers, Consumers Energy is providing water and ice to people in Jackson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and ice cream to Battle Creek locals from 4 to 6 p.m.

