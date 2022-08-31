ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Consumers Energy gets power going for 75% of customers

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Wednesday morning, Consumers Energy has restored power to nearly 75% of customers that were hit by Monday’s thunderstorms.

“We’ve made good progress in the first 36 hours of restoration, getting the lights back on for approximately 124,000 customers,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge for the storm restoration work. “We know how frustrating power outages can be, but our customers should know that our team is committed to finishing our work as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful for our customers’ continued patience and cooperation.”

The energy provider is on track to meet its goal of returning power to most of the remaining impacted customers by the end of the day Wednesday.

Consumers Energy working to restore power

Some work will go into Thursday for the communities most badly damaged by this week’s high winds.

For Jackson and Battle Creek customers, Consumers Energy is providing water and ice to people in Jackson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and ice cream to Battle Creek locals from 4 to 6 p.m.

To learn more about Wednesday’s events, click here .

Need to report an outage? Click here .

Additionally, Consumers Energy customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, just by texting ‘REG’ to 232273 or by going online ,

WLNS

WLNS

