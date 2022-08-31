ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

laconiadailysun.com

California regulators request EV charge pause, energy conservation for heat

(The Center Square) – With extreme heat expected to hit California and the West through Labor Day Weekend, California grid operators are calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity by avoiding the use of large electronics and even stop charging electric vehicles. The California Independent System Operator issued a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405

Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
LACONIA, NH

