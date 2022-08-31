ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

HUNTING SEASON!!!!

Maine's deer hunting starts on September 10th this year with Bludgeoning Season. It's a fun new method of hunting where psychopaths can really experience committing a gruesome murder without being officially charged with murder. Not for you? Tazering Season starts on September 15th. Does the thought of 1,000's of minimally-trained...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Action for Animals Maine Benefit Music Cruise

Join Action for Animals Maine for a fun and music filled evening aboard the Pink Lady II on Saturday, September 10th!. Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion will entertain all the while you enjoy good food and drinks from the cash bar. Great merchandise and services graciously donated by local merchants will be featured during our silent auction and raffle. The best part is that all the money raised benefits Action for Animals Maine, a non-profit that helps pet owners and their pets with veterinary care right here in Lincoln County.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Five Tuscan Artists’ at Gold/Smith Gallery

The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Q97.9

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Spirit Halloween is Now Open in Maine and Taking All My Money

When you think of a Halloween Store, I’m sure that one comes to mind every time. Yes, I’m talking about Spirit Halloween. Every year, Spirit Halloween pops into one of your old favorite store locations and prepares you for the spooky season. Some Spirit Halloween locations have been open for a month, however, Maine did not seem to take priority when it came to opening their doors.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More

Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
WISCASSET, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?

Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Neighbors talking to neighbors

Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall

The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Here’s Where You Can See Jaws On The (Really) Big Screen In Maine

As the theater industry is still trying to recover from the disruption of the pandemic, we are seeing movie theaters and movie producers try some unique things to get butts in seats. Last week, we got word about National Theater Day. Basically, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, you'll be able...
SACO, ME
wabi.tv

Archaeologists dig up new details about Maine islands and native peoples

LONG ISLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Archaeologists are learning new things about islands along Maine’s coast. Excavations are underway on Little Chebeague Island and Littlejohn Island off the coast of Falmouth, and experts are digging up animal bones, stone tools, bone tools and shells. Researchers say this will help them learn more about native culture.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

DAFT OLD BAT CORNER

Mainers are a kind, gentle people. We are from ruddy peasant stock and are hard to get riled. I ran into this article by some dessicated Old Bat from New York City. At first I got riled, but the more I read, the more I thought it was hilarious. How...
MAINE STATE

