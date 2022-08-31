Read full article on original website
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
foxbangor.com
Police arrest suspect in Calais break-in
CALAIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Marden’s in Calais…. According to state police spokesperson Shannon Moss, troopers responded to an alarm at Marden’s on Main Street in Calais around 12:00 a.m. on Monday. Calais Police also responded to a report of...
calais.news
Calais Middle/High School Starts Year Off with New Principal, Vice Principal
Calais High School has new leadership this year. At the helm is Heather Bowles as principal and Kati Grass as vice principal. Most recently, both women have been employed at the school in other positions.
