Lilly Ledbetter to Speak at Jacksonville State University

August 31, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Fair pay champion Lilly Ledbetter will share her story during a nationally streamed event for the Public Relations Society of America, broadcast live from JSU’s Merrill Hall, in honor of National Ethics Month. The event is free and open to the public to attend in person. It will take place on September 8th from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Copies of Ledbetter’s autobiography, “Grace & Grit” will be available for purchase and signing.

Ledbetter fought to close the pay gap between women’s and men’s wages for equal work, going all the way to the US Supreme Court. In 2009, President Barack Obama signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, named in her honor, as the first piece of legislation of his administration. A major motion picture about her life starring Patricia Clarkson in the lead role is currently in production. Learn more at www.lillyledbetter.com.

The event is hosted by JSU’s student chapter of PRSA, the Department of Communication, the Office of Strategic Communications and the Office of Digital Media Services.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

