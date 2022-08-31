Early Penn State-Purdue predictions are in; are the Lions primed for a springboard 2022 season?, and more

Read full article on original website
Penn State players to watch after the Lions’ season-opening win over Purdue
Penn State’s focus now shifts to Ohio after the Lions rallied to beat Purdue 35-31 Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. James Franklin’s team made plenty of mistakes but the Lions were resilient in driving 80 yards for the winning touchdown in the final minutes.
4 Penn State takeaways from wild win at Purdue: Drew Allar, pass rush problems and more
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry summed it up succinctly. The former Purdue assistant, who was in attendance at Ross-Ade Stadium, tweeted after the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 win: Gritty, not pretty. Tough to find a better way to put it. Penn State,...
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 35, Purdue 31 (Ross-Ade Stadium)
Penn State’s offense was had some difficult stretches during the second half Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers. But veteran quarterback Sean Clifford and his receivers made the big plays when it counted.
Friday Morning Quarterback: Six postgame reads from Penn State’s 35-31 win at Purdue | Jones
INDIANAPOLIS – The offensive tackle malaise looks half fixed, the punter hasn’t missed a beat and, amazingly, Penn State is putting its quarterback under center and moving the lightning-quick freshman running backs closer to scrimmage. Here are the postgame reads. 1. Man, the freshman running backs are as...
You may soon be able to buy a beer at Penn State football games
The Nittany Lions’ football season is underway. And while spirits are high in State College, they may get even higher.
Penn State-Purdue free live stream (09/01/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (0-0) vs. PURDUE (0-0) Kickoff: 8 p.m. tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 3.5. The...
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock lead Lower Dauphin to 4-0 field hockey win over State College
Katelyn Strawser scored two goals Friday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 4-0 field hockey win over State College. Avery Pollock added a goal and three assists for the Falcons, and Maddie Weaver added a goal. Brynn Shaffer added an assist.
Susquenita girls soccer looks for another good season with multiple returning players
The Lady Hawks soccer team had a memorable year in 2021. Ending the season 15-4 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-Valley League, this was the second winning season the team has had in the last 25 years both led by head coach Chris Magness. The Blackhawks’ undefeated record in the...
Cameron Jones’ long TD run pushes Wilson past Central Dauphin 17-10 for first win of season
A pair of proud football programs engaged in battle Friday night, with neither Central Dauphin nor Wilson wanting to see the 2022 season open with consecutive losses. The tug of war ebbed and it flowed as the Bulldogs and Rams scrapped for hard-earned supremacy. But in the end, it was one moment of sublime inspiration that made the difference.
West Perry’s field hockey team keeps climbing
West Perry’s field hockey program has been slowly getting better year after year. Last season, the Mustangs ended second in their division, as well as making the district playoff tournament. “We were thrilled with last season, and we made the playoffs by the skin of our teeth,” head coach...
Camp Hill football scores big win against Newport, 43-7
To say the 2022 Newport football season got off to a rough start is an understatement. On Aug. 26 Camp Hill blasted the Buffaloes 43-7 at Seibert Park. Lion quarterback Drew Branstetter completed 13 of 21 passes for 286 yards and three scores as the sophomore picked apart the Buffalo secondary.
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football
Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
Tucker Chamberlin-Erby Weller connection help Shippensburg score ‘Little Brown Jug’ win over Big Spring
Tucker Chamberlin and Erby Weller came into the season considered among the top quarterback-receiver combos in the Mid-Penn, and they proved it once more Friday to help Shippensburg win the Little Brown Jug game, 35-21, over Big Spring.
Newport golf lands win in first match of season
On their own course, the Buffaloes earned their first win of the season on Aug. 23. Newport finished with a score of 305, just ahead of Saint Joseph’s, which ended with 309. To start things off, Gavin Fegley put the Blue and White in first place easily. Hitting par...
Barrick, Bouboukas, Clark lead Central Dauphin boys soccer shutout win against Susquehannock
Central Dauphin scored a 2-0 boys soccer win over Susquehannock Friday. Nino Bouboukas had the Rams first goal off an assist from Emmanuel Clark, and Kyle Hoyt scored the second off an assist from Carter Fitzgerald.
Brandon Fritz’s late field goal pushes Lower Dauphin past Twin Valley
Lower Dauphin spent what was supposed to be its season opener having an open practice in front of fans after Middletown cancelled its football season last week.
Selinsgrove rallies in second half to knock off Juniata
Selinsgrove went rallied from a two-touchdown deficit Friday to score a 17-14 win over Juniata. The Seals (1-1) scored all 17 of their points across the final two quarters while shutting out Juniata across that time frame.
Susquenita cross country hopes to build from last year’s season, find new opportunities
Susquenita’s cross country team is looking at another good season with many top-tier returning runners. The Blackhawks will return eight varsity letter winners, six of which were District qualifiers last season. Coach Amanda Kauffman and her team have been putting in the work all Summer to keep the runners...
Adria Hartzler’s 2 goals lift Mifflin County to win against Carlisle
Adria Hartzler scored two goals Friday to lead Mifflin County to a 3-1 field hockey win over Carlisle. Hailee Sheetz also had a goal for the Huskies and added an assist.
