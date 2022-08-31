ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Early Penn State-Purdue predictions are in; are the Lions primed for a springboard 2022 season?, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Lions#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Blue White Illustrated#The Centre Daily Times
PennLive.com

West Perry’s field hockey team keeps climbing

West Perry’s field hockey program has been slowly getting better year after year. Last season, the Mustangs ended second in their division, as well as making the district playoff tournament. “We were thrilled with last season, and we made the playoffs by the skin of our teeth,” head coach...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill football scores big win against Newport, 43-7

To say the 2022 Newport football season got off to a rough start is an understatement. On Aug. 26 Camp Hill blasted the Buffaloes 43-7 at Seibert Park. Lion quarterback Drew Branstetter completed 13 of 21 passes for 286 yards and three scores as the sophomore picked apart the Buffalo secondary.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football

Big Spring plays Shippensburg in Week 2 of high school football. Shippensburg's Trae Kater (10) chases Andrew Witter of Big Spring and the ball pops out. Big Spring traveled to Shippensburg for the annual Little Brown Jug game on Friday, September 2, 2022. The Greyhounds won 35-21. (Markell DeLoatch | Special to PennLive)Get Photo.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Newport golf lands win in first match of season

On their own course, the Buffaloes earned their first win of the season on Aug. 23. Newport finished with a score of 305, just ahead of Saint Joseph’s, which ended with 309. To start things off, Gavin Fegley put the Blue and White in first place easily. Hitting par...
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy