NBC 29 News
Firefly Fiber Broadband growing and connecting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Firefly Fiber Broadband has reached a milestone this month by connecting 15,000 customers from rural areas to high-speed internet. Firefly is a division of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. “We’re particularly happy for all the families who can work on their businesses and continuing education and telehealth,”...
NBC 29 News
Bennett’s Village wants to create an accessible treehouse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village is trying to get enough funding to begin building a new project for children with disabilities. The inclusive park has been planning phase one of its newest project, an accessible treehouse for Pen Park. “It allows us to keep the current playground space...
Virginia State Fair tickets are now on sale for a discounted rate
Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
Hanover rejects proposal for new development East of Ashland
A planned development just outside the eastern line of the town of Ashland was rejected by Hanover County last week, as the board of supervisors overwhelmingly voted against a 61-acre rezoning plan.
C-Ville Weekly
(Not) reaching out
The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
cbs19news
Lane closures expected on Route 250 Bypass over Emmet Street and Rugby Ave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The US Bypass bridge over Emmet Street will have nighttime lane closures. Crews will first have the eastbound right lane closed between Sept. 8 through Sept. 9. Crews will then close the eastbound left lane from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22. Along with the eastbound...
NBC 29 News
Tracking program might be the solution for wandering family members
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to improve a tracking program. A $6,000 grant is going to Project Lifesaver, which helps ACSO find missing children and adults. “Project Lifesaver is a service that we offer to help track people that wander....
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
‘Diversity of ideas:’ Yvonne Wilson is running for Staunton City Council
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the COVID-19 pandemic was descending on the Queen City in early 2020, Yvonne R. Wilson was working at the Royal Mart gas station down the street from her house. One day, a blonde woman came in...
fredericksburg.today
New mobile pantry unit for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
New mobile pantry unit for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank reports that thanks to funding received through Feeding America, they took delivery of a new Mobile Pantry vehicle. Officials say it positions that food bank to expand direct distributions of food, especially in communities underserved by retail grocers and traditional community partner pantries.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River E. coli levels are stable
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recent water tests show E. coli levels are fine in the Rivanna River and other creeks and streams, but experts still urge caution, especially after it rains. The Rivanna River and smaller side creeks are tested every Thursday during the summer to help protect swimmers, boaters,...
fredericksburg.today
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
wfxrtv.com
Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
beckersasc.com
Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice
Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1. The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health. Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers....
visitstaunton.com
Dust Off Your Wands for Staunton’s Queen City Mischief and Magic Festival
Calling all wizards and magical beings: On September 24th – 25th, the Queen City Mischief and Magic Festival (QCMM) will return to Staunton. The past two years have been virtual, but in 2022, the event is live and in-person! Since 2016, this home-grown fan festival has celebrated J.K Rowlings’ Harry Potter series as well as everything else mystical and magical. Much of downtown Staunton transforms into an enchanted village. Visitors can explore hands-on activities, demonstrations, themed dining and shopping, and meet their favorite characters.
