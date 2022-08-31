Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Carson Levi Crocker
Carson Levi Crocker, 26, died unexpectedly Aug. 20, 2022. He was born in Bangor, Jan. 15, 1996, the son of Alan C. Crocker of Blue Hill and Danasa J. Carson of Monroe. Carson graduated from George Stevens Academy. He worked as a mason tender for Freshwater Stone in Orland. He...
foxbangor.com
Delayed opening for Sullivan schools
SULLIVAN–The new school in Sullivan won’t be ready to welcome middle and high school students back to school on time. Superintendent Michael Eastman posted a letter to parents saying RSU 24 has done everything in it’s power to get the new Charles M. Sumner learning center ready on time but that won’t be possible.
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Ellsworth American
Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey
Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey, 59, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston after a brief illness with her nephew and his fiancé at her side. She was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Chandler “Chan” and Sylvia “Sue” (Keefe) Duffy.
Ellsworth American
Above and beyond
I’d like to give a shout-out and thanks to Trenton’s Stanley Subaru and Nate. Our Subaru suddenly had all the check engine lights going off while we were running errands. They got us in immediately, found it to be a minor issue and sent us on our way at no charge. Many thanks!
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
wabi.tv
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
Ellsworth American
Kudos to Maine Coast
On Monday morning, Aug. 15, I found myself in the ER of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. My reason for being there is of no importance to my purpose here. What is important is the level of care that I received from NLMCH. You hear the stories about how things are stretched thin and staffs are short of people at every level of health care, but although that is definitely true, my care and treatment did not reflect that fact.
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
Ellsworth American
Closer to home
Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
Ellsworth American
Education has become a battleground and some of our best are leaving the field
It’s back to school time. COVID is still with us, but we know a lot more about how to manage it. Schools are open, first-day-of-school rituals are in and masks are out. If more people were vaccinated, fewer people would be ill, but individual freedom has become more valued than the collective good in our country.
