Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Has a Tense Confrontation With Chantel's Mom Karen Amid Nasty Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's divorce drama is extending to her family. In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, Pedro goes to the house they share that he moved out of in order to tell Chantel he's filing for divorce, but instead, is met by his mother-in-law, Karen. Pedro and...
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert
When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel
Amanda Stanton is a married woman. The Bachelor alum tied the knot Friday with Michael Fogel, nine months after they got engaged. The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos and videos of friends and family attending the rehearsal dinner before offering a glimpse of her and her bridal party getting ready for the special day. Stanton also reposted photos of the picturesque scene, which included not one but two alpacas taking part in the wedding ceremony.
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Our Favorite Teachers Are Back for Development Week in New Teaser (Exclusive)
Abbott Elementary is almost back on our screens, and ET is exclusively debuting the new teaser trailer for season 2 of ABC's hit new comedy series. After a highly acclaimed debut season, our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers is heading back to school for a new year and things get as chaotically adorable as we've come to expect.
Watch Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Step Into the House Their Dad Bought Them
Nick Cannon's twins have a new home. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share a video of the 14-month-old twins she shares with the entertainer exploring the house Cannon bought for them. In the sweet clip, Zion and Zillion wander around the yet-to-be furnished living room...
Lindsay Lohan's Recreated Throwback Photo With Brother Dakota Will Give 'Parent Trap' Fans Nostalgia
Lindsay Lohan and her brother, Dakota, recreated one of the most iconic sibling photos in history! On Tuesday, the sister-brother duo, who are spending time in London, decided to redo the picture that was taken while she was filming 1998's The Parent Trap. “Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs 👫,” Lindsay,...
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean
Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker. The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband on the first anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in tribute to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66. "1 year in Heaven...
Will Smith Spotted Filming in Ecuador After Oscars Scandal -- See the Pics!
Will Smith is back to work. More than five months after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, the 53-year-old actor was spotted filming Disney+'s Welcome to Earth in Alausi, Ecuador. Wearing a baseball cap and a yellow shirt, Smith delighted locals when they spotted him filming on La Nariz...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
Sharna Burgess Exits 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Following Birth of Her Baby
Sharna Burgess is bowing out of Dancing With the Stars. The new mom took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to share that she will not be competing in season 31 of the series. "Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it," Burgess said. "I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right...I have made the really hard decision to not do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars. There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)
Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke...
Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife. The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.
Matthew Fox on Why He Returned to TV After 12 Years for Peacock's 'Last Light' (Exclusive)
Matthew Fox makes his return to television 12 years after the end of Lost in the new Peacock apocalyptic miniseries, Last Light. The 56-year-old actor acknowledged his time away from the spotlight and why he chose this project, which co-stars Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt, to be the one that marked his TV return.
