Sharna Burgess is bowing out of Dancing With the Stars. The new mom took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to share that she will not be competing in season 31 of the series. "Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it," Burgess said. "I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right...I have made the really hard decision to not do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars. There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO