TV Series

Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton is a married woman. The Bachelor alum tied the knot Friday with Michael Fogel, nine months after they got engaged. The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos and videos of friends and family attending the rehearsal dinner before offering a glimpse of her and her bridal party getting ready for the special day. Stanton also reposted photos of the picturesque scene, which included not one but two alpacas taking part in the wedding ceremony.
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Our Favorite Teachers Are Back for Development Week in New Teaser (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary is almost back on our screens, and ET is exclusively debuting the new teaser trailer for season 2 of ABC's hit new comedy series. After a highly acclaimed debut season, our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers is heading back to school for a new year and things get as chaotically adorable as we've come to expect.
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6

One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest

Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker. The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
Sharna Burgess Exits 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Following Birth of Her Baby

Sharna Burgess is bowing out of Dancing With the Stars. The new mom took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to share that she will not be competing in season 31 of the series. "Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it," Burgess said. "I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right...I have made the really hard decision to not do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars. There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."
Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife. The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.
