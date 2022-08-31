ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Wallace students win showmanship awards at Nebraska State Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two students in the same class at a Wallace school both won first place in the intermediate category in the animal showmanship contest at the Nebraska State Fair. Cauy Robinson won first place in beef showmanship with his steer. He said that he spends multiple...
WALLACE, NE
farmforum.net

Iowa 4-H youth win International Harvester Awards at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The International Harvester Collector’s Club Award Program recognized Iowa 4-H members for their state fair project achievements on Aug. 14 at the Iowa State Fair. All Iowa State Fair 4-H participants with exhibits associated with the International Harvester brand family qualify for this additional award sponsored by the IH Collector's Club. Youth participants who applied provided information related to their project goals, processes, problem-solving, expenses and learning opportunities.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
State
South Dakota State
Grand Island, NE
Sports
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
kfornow.com

Nebraska Among States Issuing USDA Child Food Benefits for Summer

Two 3 years old twins girls taking their breakfast (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has partnered with Nebraska and 41 other states and territories across the country to provide summer food buying benefits to families with children. These states and territories will provide an estimated $12.5 billion in temporary nutrition benefits to approximately 32 million children.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Sports#National Championships#4 H#Volunteers#Fita#Cmp Team
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
Western Iowa Today

Walmart Purchase Of Share In Nebraska Beef Packing Plan Called “Seismic Shift”

(Des Moines, IA) — Walmart’s move to buy a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant is being called a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger is the principal developer of Des Moines-based Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company. Tentinger says anytime you can bring the farmer’s product closer to the end user – to retail – it’s a good thing long-term.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy