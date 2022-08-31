ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ Gov. Murphy won't call on Jersey City's Amy DeGise to resign. He says it's not about politics.

By Louis C. Hochman
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9Spz_0hcUpoir00
WNYC and Gothamist senior reporter Nancy Solomon, at left, interviews New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for "Ask Governor Murphy" on WBGO, WHYY and WNYC.

To date, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declined to say if Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise should resign following her alleged hit-and-run with a bicyclist last month.

But, Murphy insisted to host Nancy Solomon during Tuesday night’s “Ask Governor Murphy,” that doesn’t have anything to do with DeGise’s substantial political connections . DeGise is a former head of the Hudson County Democratic Organization, and her father, Tom DeGise, is the retiring county executive. Murphy will also be the featured guest at a fundraising barbeque for Tom DeGise's handpicked successor, Craig Guy, next month .

“There is a process,” Murphy said. “Let me say unequivocally, it has nothing to do with who she is. The behavior, without question, is completely unacceptable.”

Murphy used that word — “unacceptable” — frequently during the show, where he takes questions from Solomon, callers and social media users:

  • Failing to stop after hitting a bicyclist who ran a red light, then not reporting it to police for another six hours, was “completely unacceptable behavior,” Murphy said. He continued: “I would say that unequivocally. Completely unacceptable behavior.”
  • The governor referenced a series of other embarrassments and alleged bad behavior reported by media in the time since — such as the body camera video that shows her trying to convince a Hoboken police officer in 2021 not to tow her car , telling him at one point she’s a Jersey City councilwoman, and mentioning that she’d called a Hoboken city official. “Unacceptable behavior,” the governor said. “And I've been unequivocal about that."
  • The governor acknowledged that while charges against DeGise have yet to be heard in court, she hasn’t denied leaving the scene of the accident with the cyclist. “She certainly came to it late. Let there be no doubt about that.” Murphy said. “I mean, it's unacceptable behavior. I’m less focused on the fact she hit the guy, although he's in my prayers and I wish that hadn't happened, but the particular unacceptable behavior is not stopping, getting out and making sure (he’s OK), calling the (police), whatever it might be.”

On the morning of July 19th, DeGise was caught on surveillance video as her black SUV slammed into a bicyclist who had run a red light. In the video, DeGise never stops; her vehicle drives out of view without appearing to slow down.

She arrived at police headquarters to report the crash six hours later and was charged with leaving the scene and with “action in case of an accident” – a technical term for a hit-and-run. That case will be heard in Essex County , where it’s been moved to avoid conflicts of interest.

DeGise has faced frequent calls on social media, from community activists , from more than 7,000 individuals who've signed a petition , and from newspaper editorial boards to step down. At a mid-August Jersey City Council meeting, for about five hours, roughly 100 people testified to demand she step down . A smaller handful defended DeGise during the session.

But most of the Jersey City Council has declined to say DeGise should leave her post — only two members who don’t have the backing of the Democratic political organization have done so. Mayor Steven Fulop told Hudson County View earlier this month he agrees with Murphy: “Let the court system play it out, the legal process, and then we’ll take it from there.”

Murphy said repeatedly during “Ask the Governor” that there’s a legal process to determine DeGise’s guilt or innocence. But he has weighed in on the ouster of some other elected officials in the past. NJ.com recently reported the governor has called for the resignations of a Trenton councilwoman, the Bergen County sheriff, and the mayors of Atlantic City and Clark, over various misdeeds.

Solomon pushed back on the governor's reluctance.

“I think what's upsetting people in Jersey City and I sat through five hours of public comment, so I think I can speak about this, is the perception that someone that has political power, powerful political connections is treated differently than … everybody else,” she said.

Murphy said he understands the frustration.

“This is America, whether we like it or not.” he said. “And there's a legal process, and that’s going to have to play out, and then whatever the political realities are at the ballot box for her or whatever will play out.”

Ask Governor Murphy is a production of WBGO in Newark in partnership with WNYC and WHYY. It’s hosted by Solomon, a senior reporter for WNYC and Gothamist.

Comments / 17

Roland Gonzalez
3d ago

Our governor has called for the resignations of a Trenton councilwoman, the Bergen County sheriff, and the mayors of Atlantic City and Clark, over various misdeeds. But will not do the same for one of his political allies daughter. The fact that he knows this but does not care about public outcry ... is all the proof you need to have. Corrupt politicians Rule New Jersey.Shame on the governor for not having the guts to stand on principle.

Reply(3)
16
Charlie O
2d ago

The only way Amy Degise would face resignation AND arrest for what she did would be if she turned Republican and supported Donald Trump!!

Reply(2)
4
Gerald McCann
3d ago

First there were about 50 people who spoke about against the Councilwoman. There were also 10,000 people who voted against her. The fact is there were 16,000 who voted for her. You need about 50,000 legally signed recall petitions. Right now there are NONE. This is going no where. The media has nothing else to talk about. Who is Nancy?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
94.3 The Point

Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Clark, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Can New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provide political entertainment so many voters crave?

New York’s Kathy Hochul is playing it smart, very smart. As governor, she has moved up to the top spot in state government. Before that, she played second fiddle in the orchestra under then-governor Andrew Cuomo. It really hasn’t been easy for her. She has defied most of the political conventional New York wisdom. She was a Niagara-Buffalo governor which defies the old “you-gotta-come-from the five boroughs” wisdom in the state. She’s the first woman to hold the top office and not only has she attained that lofty perch, she hasn’t let it go. It isn’t only that she’s a woman, but she has demonstrated that she knows how to exercise power and then keep that power. That raises the question of sexism in New York State government. Why has it taken so long to install and keep a woman in the top executive office? She’ll run again and she’ll win again in Democratic New York. Maybe she’s just lucky that she came on the heels of former governor Andrew Cuomo who, himself, shows absolutely no signs of a political resurgence and who left us an appreciation for Hochul, her feminine perspective, and her ability compared to Andrew’s.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Steven Fulop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#The Jersey#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nj#Whyy
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)

For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey GOP continues to gain on Democrats in voter registration

New Jersey added 9,754 new voters in August, most of them without any affiliation to a political party. The state added 307 Republicans and lost 675 Democrats, continuing a recent trend of the GOP outpacing Democrats in voter registration. But New Jersey still has 1,007,299 more Democrats than Republicans. The...
ELECTIONS
New Jersey 101.5

Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes

Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
INCOME TAX
Gothamist

'Ask Governor Murphy' returns to WNYC Tuesday at 7 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech in Asbury Park after securing a second term on Nov. 3, 2021. Murphy returns to WBGO for "Ask Governor Murphy," in partnership with WNYC and WHYY, and aired on each of the stations. What are NJ's opportunities for going green? For education? And will Amy DeGise's fellow politicians hold her accountable? [ more › ]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hackensackcriminallaw.com

What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey

A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
POLITICS
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
517
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy