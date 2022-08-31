‘American Rapstar’ Exclusive Trailer: Justin Staple’s New Doc Puts The Spotlight On A New Generation Of Rappers

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Stuns in Andrea Pallaoro’s Quiet Family Drama [Venice]
Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” is oblique in its depiction of characters in crisis, yet never obtuse. He and cinematographer Katelin Arizmendi shoot the film in the boxier Academy ratio, locking the film into a nearly permanent state of portraiture. They capture everyone, but primarily Trace Lysette’s titular character, from intimate and unexpected angles. Monica will be far away, have her back to the camera, cast her gaze downward, or have only a portion of her torso in the frame.
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
theplaylist.net
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Walter Hill’s New Western With Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe Premieres In Venice
At 80 years old, Walter Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran director of influential action thrillers like “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Streets of Fire” has reinvented himself in recent years as a reliable gun-for-hire on prestige TV Westerns (“Deadwood,” “Broken Trail”) and crime movies like “Bullet to the Head” and “The Assignment” that fall somewhere between VOD schlock and ‘70s grindhouse revivalism.
theplaylist.net
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Review: Laura Poitras’ Portrait of Nan Goldin is a Powerful Rumination On Grief [Venice]
“Photography was always a way to walk through fear,” says Nan Goldin in her raspy voice as photos fill the screen. Nuzzled within the textures of the snapshots live friends, lovers, and drifters, all eternally preserved through the eyes of the consecrated artist who rose to prominence in the 80s thanks to her visual chronicling of queer life and culture in New York at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Her 1986 magnum opus, “The Ballad of Sexual Dependence” — named after a song in Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s “The Threepenny Opera” — became a reference for vulnerable, autobiographical work in photography, reframing the ever-shifting lines between private and public within art.
theplaylist.net
‘Desperate Souls, Dark City, & The Legend Of ‘Midnight Cowboy” Review: A Thorough, Thoughtful Historical Survey [Venice]
In the opening scene of Nancy Burski’s “Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of ‘Midnight Cowboy’,” Jon Voight tells a story. The actor recalls, with vivid intensity, the conclusion of principal photography for “Midnight Cowboy,” John Schlesinger’s 1969 film adaptation of James Leo Herlihy’s novel. They were in Texas, he remembers, shooting the opening sequence, when he discovered director Schlesinger crouched on the ground behind a car; he was having what appeared to be a full-on nervous breakdown, convinced they’d made a terrible, embarrassing film. Voight forcefully locked in on his director, and told him, with absolute certainty, “John, we will live the rest of our artistic lives in the shadow of this great masterpiece!”
theplaylist.net
New ‘Bones & All’ Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Premieres At The Venice Film Festival
There’s always a great selection of films competing at the Venice Film Festival every year for the coveted Golden Lion. However, the competition at the festival’s 79th edition looks especially fierce. So, who will walk away from the Lido this year with Venice’s top prize? How about one of the Netflix films in competition, like Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” or Noah Baumbach‘s festival opener, “White Noise“? Maybe Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin“? Or perhaps Darren Aronofsky‘s latest, “The Whale“?
theplaylist.net
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Megalopolis’: Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman & Talia Shire Join Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic Drama
The cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s long-gestating dramatic epic, “Megalopolis”—a film he’s been trying to make for nearly 20 years— has added a bevy of new actors, including Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman (Coppola’s nephew), Talia Shire (his sister), Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.
theplaylist.net
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
Dave Grohl pays tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley concert
Dave Grohl paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a star-studded tribute concert at Wembley Stadium. Speaking at the concert in London on Saturday, he said:“Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.
theplaylist.net
“The English’ Trailer: Emily Blunt Stars In An Epic Western Coming To Amazon Prime In November
Once upon a time, there was a stigma between film and television, and when you were a big movie star, you never dared appear in a lowly TV series, and if you were a TV star, crossing over into movie stardom was unheard of and barely ever happened unless your name was John Travolta or George Clooney. And yes, thanks to prestige TV and the Age of Streaming, those days are long gone. In fact, with the mid-sized movie all but evaporated on the big screen, adult dramas are mostly the domain of TV now, hence Emily Blunt starring in a new Amazon Series, “The English.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Women Talking’ Review: Jessie Buckley, Leads A Stellar Cast In Sarah Polley’s Tense Drama[Telluride]
TELLURIDE – The events at a secluded Mennonite colony in Bolivia during the late ‘00s spurred headlines around the world. Men from the extremely conservative religious group had raped multiple women in their community while they slept. They got away with it for years by using an anesthetic used for cows that rendered their victims helpless. When the women woke up in pain or accused any men in the community of violating them, they were framed as being “hysterical” and imagining things. After two women took matters into their own hands, setting a trap for one perpetrator, eight men ended up in custody. That horrifying tale was the inspiration for Miram Towes’ celebrated 2018 novel “Women Talking.” She described it as a “fictional response” to how the women might react if the male elders decided to forgive the rapists. In her first narrative picture in over a decade, Sarah Polley uses her considerable filmmaking talents to adapt Towes’ prose into a moving and harrowing feature.
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She? [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
theplaylist.net
‘Wedding Season’ Review: ‘Runaway Bride’ Meets ‘The Bourne Legacy’ In This Sharp Genre Hybrid
There are times when Hulu’s 8-episode series “Wedding Season,” premiering on September 8th, plays like a relatively straightforward romantic comedy about two beautiful people who end up crossing paths during a crowded Scottish season of nuptials among mutual friends. However, it’s also a vicious thriller with a pretty high body count that has the tendency to explode in action sequences like it’s suddenly shifted into spy movie territory. The elevator pitch could be “Runaway Bride” meets “The Bourne Legacy” and the ability of creator Oliver Lyttleton (one of the original core writers of this website, for the record) and his writers to balance the extreme tones of “Wedding Season” is its greatest accomplishment. In an era of bloated streaming service shows that can’t stretch a feature film idea to the length of a TV season, it’s refreshing to see a program with such breakneck plotting as this one, a show that hits the ground running in its premiere and doesn’t let up from there, jumping genres and styles with remarkable confidence. In terms of sheer believable human behavior, it can get a little hard to maintain suspension of disbelief, but that’s where a remarkably likable ensemble will keep viewers engaged (pun intended). It may not be a perfect ceremony, but there’s really no such thing.
theplaylist.net
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls ‘Aquaman’ “Clown Work” Compared To ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been quite the in-demand actor of late, starring in Oscar-prestige bait and genre projects. Lately, the work has skewed genre heavy, starring in the award-winning HBO series “Watchmen” that earned him an Emmy statue, the Michael Bay-directed actioner “Ambulance,” Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, and he also played the new version of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrection.” While those genre roles certainly help with the exposure, it doesn’t sound like he’s always impressed or challenged by that kind of work.
theplaylist.net
‘Daliland’: Director Mary Harron Doesn’t Expect Ezra Miller To Be At TIFF To Promote The Film
Even though troubled actor Ezra Miller is reportedly in treatment after a year of personal and legal scandals, some big questions remain. For example, will Miller ever return to their relative stardom pre-2022? And will Warner Bros. Discovery go ahead with the release of “The Flash” next June? And is Miller now persona non grata in Hollywood after their tumultuous year?
theplaylist.net
11 Films Must-Watch Films In September: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & More
After an uneven summer of new releases, we’re back in the fall season with two festivals either happening currently or right around the corner, with the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival debuting some of the buzziest upcoming releases. Along with some of the festival carryover – both from current fests as well as fests such as Cannes and Sundance from earlier in the year – there’s plenty more to seek out arriving on the big screens.
theplaylist.net
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Says Season Two Is “Almost Like Four Different Movies”
“Andor” hasn’t even premiered on Disney+ yet, but “Star Wars” fans already anticipate the show being incredible. And there’s a lot for fans to be excited about as the show approaches its September 21 premiere date. For one, the show marks the return of Diego Luna as “Rogue One” fan favorite Cassian Andor. Tow, “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy returns to serve as showrunner. And three, Gilroy and the show’s creative team pushed for on-location shooting and practical VFX over extensive use of the Video Volume Wall like other recent “Star Wars” series.
theplaylist.net
Emma Corrin Is A Caged Bird In Somewhat Steamy ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ [Telluride Review]
TELLURIDE – Almost a century after its initial publication, D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is still captivating enough on the page to spur new cinematic and episodic adaptations every few years. In fact, there have been at least seven film versions in multiple languages (some more faithful than others) and two separate BBC incarnations created for the small screen alone. But for a novel banned for decades across the globe due to its sexual content, it’s never spurred a seminal film adaptation. In her follow-up to “The Mustang,” a celebrated Cannes debut, we’re said to inform you Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre hasn’t helmed that definitive version of the controversial tale, but she certainly found a way to push the limits of eroticism in a mainstream release.
Comments / 0