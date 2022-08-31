Read full article on original website
Who Knew Maine Has a Cheese Festival-Its Sept 11th in Pittsfield
First, no knock on our neighboring state’s cheese. But let’s give Maine some much deserved accolades when it comes to cheese. The Maine Cheese Festival is a great way to celebrate. The event is on Sunday September 11th. And please note that if you want to attend the...
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
