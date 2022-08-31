Alicia Kozakiewicz, 34, was abducted and rescued from an Internet predator 20 years ago. Now, she teaches others how to avoid danger Wherever there are children, there are predators — and it's a parent's responsibility to stand between them, says Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz, who speaks to dozens of audiences every year to advise parents on how to keep their kids safe. "Know your kids' passwords," she says. "Check their phones. Don't let them have a phone late at night in their bedroom. If they say they're using it as an alarm, buy them...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO