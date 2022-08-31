Read full article on original website
Brenda Hapner
2d ago
I’m so glad that she is trying to help other kids and their parents. I’m so sorry that she experienced that. It must’ve been horrible. I pray that she continues therapy to deal with the things they trigger that event over and over again. 🙏❤️🙏❤️
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
"This is not only a case that is tragic, but also extremely disturbing," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in Florida.
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Dad Who Was 'Obsessed with Possession and Control' Convicted of Luring, then Murdering Teen Daughters
Yaser Abdel Said will be spending the rest of his days in prison now that a Texas jury has convicted him for the 2008 capital murders of his two teen daughters. Online records confirm the jury returned its verdict on Tuesday. The 65-year-old father spent more than a dozen years...
How to Protect Children from Internet Predators: 'Get Used to Uncomfortable Conversations,' Says Survivor
Alicia Kozakiewicz, 34, was abducted and rescued from an Internet predator 20 years ago. Now, she teaches others how to avoid danger Wherever there are children, there are predators — and it's a parent's responsibility to stand between them, says Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz, who speaks to dozens of audiences every year to advise parents on how to keep their kids safe. "Know your kids' passwords," she says. "Check their phones. Don't let them have a phone late at night in their bedroom. If they say they're using it as an alarm, buy them...
Horror as 11-year-old girl gang-raped by up to five men in hours-long ordeal sparking outrage
AN 11-year-old girl has been gang-raped by up to five men in an hours-long ordeal that has sparked outrage. Four men are in custody, according to authorities in Kosovo, where the horror act took place. Interior Minister Xelal Svecla confirmed the rape occurred two days ago in the country's capital,...
Oklahoma teacher accused of raping minor while wife, daughter were out of town: report
A former Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of raping a minor while his wife and daughter were out of town, according to local reports. Brandon Neal, 34, pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery, county records show. The former track coach...
Daycare Teacher Allegedly Captured on Video Punching 4-Year-Old in Head: 'Do You Want Me to Hit You?'
A Florida preschool teacher is facing felony charges after police say that she repeatedly hit a 4-year-old child on a school playground. Ashley Richards, 32, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with one count of child abuse in the third degree. According to a press release from the Pinellas County...
Man Accused of Raping, Giving Alcohol to 20-Year-Old Indiana U. Student Before She Died Mysteriously
Two weeks after 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan died under mysterious circumstances inside a home in Bloomington, a 33-year-old man who lived at the home was arrested in connection with the case. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing...
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
An Ohio man is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl while she was taking out the trash; the incident was captured on her family's Ring doorbell camera. In a clip obtained by ABC7 in Los Angeles, a man is seen approaching a...
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
85-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Buy A Child In A Grocery Store For $100,000
Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange, Florida, approached Lauren Benning and her young daughter in a Winn-Dixie supermarket, followed the two out to the parking lot, and offered a large sum of cash in exchange for the child. Police in Port Orange, Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Aug. 16, 2022,...
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Disabled Woman With Mold Growing On Her Body Dies Of Neglect, 3 Children Arrested
A disabled mother living in unsanitary conditions in Texas passed away after she was neglected to the point of having mold growing on parts of her body. The victim's three adult children were arrested and are currently facing charges. Patricia Martinez, 57, died Saturday afternoon in a hospital in San...
Twist in case of Australia’s ‘worst female serial killer’ who murdered her kids as ex refuses to give crucial DNA sample
AUSTRALIA'S "worst female serial killer" Kathleen Folbigg has suffered a blow to her hopes of being set free, reports claim. Campaigners believe new scientific evidence will exonerate her in the deaths of her four children almost 20 years after she was convicted. Her latest bid for freedom will reportedly rely...
Emma Walker, The High School Cheerleader Who Was Murdered By Her Ex While She Was Asleep In Her Bed
After 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her boyfriend Riley Gaul, he eventually grew enraged enough to kill her — then posted a message on Twitter to cover his tracks. In 2016, 16-year-old Emma Walker seemed to be living her teenage dream. She was a cheerleader at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was surrounded by loving friends, and she was even dating a boy on the football team. But that fall, everything came crashing down when she broke up with 18-year-old Riley Gaul — and he killed her because of it.
Lion rips man apart after he tries to steal rare white cub at zoo: Police
A man died Sunday when he was ripped apart after climbing inside a lion enclosure in a suspected attempt to steal a rare white cub, authorities said. The incident occurred at Ghana’s Accra Zoo around noon, according to a report. Guards at the zoo noticed that a man had...
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
