myarklamiss.com
Evening Forecast – Thursday, September 1st
myarklamiss.com
Rival towns gear up for Friday Night Lights in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the day area fans have been waiting for when El Dorado Wildcats take on Camden Fairview Cardinals for their season opener. The team winning tonight’s football matchup will be awarded the first annual Seventh South Showdown Trophy, so it’s safe to say these rivals are fighting for more than just a win.
City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
BOIL ADVISORY: Louisiana Department of Health rescinds D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish, La. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in […]
KEDM
City of Monroe upcoming office closure and trash and transit schedules
A reminder that City of Monroe facilities will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Monroe Transit System will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular services will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
KNOE TV8
Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Circle K is selling gas at a big discount for a few hours on the first day of September. They are giving customers a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022. The discount is not available at locations...
West Monroe, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sterlington High School football team will have a game with West Monroe High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
sandiegotroubadour.com
RON STEVEN HOUSTON: The Streets of West Monroe
The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Finney Family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tickets are on sale for the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital. So many families rely on those services to make it through a tough time, including the Finney...
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
KNOE TV8
GAME OF THE WEEK: Sterlington vs West Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There was plenty of great matchups in week 1 but Sterlington vs West Monroe was a no brainer for the game of the week. Check out all the highlights from this first ever matchup between the Panthers and the Rebels.
KNOE TV8
Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
Sterlington has ‘nothing to lose’ in well-anticipated date with West Monroe on Friday
There are more than a handful of good matchups on Friday, for Week One in Arkansas and Louisiana. One game that’s been circled on the calendars for many? Sterlington versus West Monroe, at Rebel Stadium, Shows Field on Friday at 7:00. The Panthers are riding the continuous wave of success, since their undefeated championship run […]
Lincoln Parish faces 911 communication challenges
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information. Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 […]
KEDM
Discover Monroe-West Monroe Hires Communications Assistant
Brooklyn Burlew has joined the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as the Communications Assistant. Burlew is currently a student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe studying Business Administration with a concentration in marketing and management. “I am thrilled to start this new journey with Discover Monroe-West Monroe, and I cannot...
