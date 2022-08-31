Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100
Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
roi-nj.com
N.J. Jewish Business Alliance honors Freiman, Zangari, KRE Group
The New Jersey Jewish Business Alliance honored three individuals at its 8th annual Legislative and Business Luncheon, held recently at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark. The NJJBA, under the direction of founder and Executive Director David Rosenberg, aims to connect and advocate for New Jersey businesses in government, educational and public institutions.
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
Pioneering Radiology Center Opens in New Jersey, Announces ImageCare Radiology
JEFFERSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022-- A pioneering, state-of-the-art radiology center in New Jersey has officially announced its opening date to the public this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005282/en/ ImageCare Radiology at Jefferson, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
roi-nj.com
Stearns joining NJHA in newly created role of chief government relations officer
Christine Stearns, the well-respected public affairs specialist in Trenton and in health care circles across the state, will assume the newly created role of chief government relations officer at the New Jersey Hospital Association this fall, the group will announce later Thursday. Stearns, who had been serving as the director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Updated COVID boosters will be available around NJ within days
TRENTON – More than 800 vaccine providers around New Jersey are expected to receive the new omicron-specific doses of the COVID-19 boosters in the coming days, state officials said Friday. People ages 12 and older are now recommended to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, two months after their...
As New Jersey examines wealth disparities, advocates say reparations should be on the table
Last September, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the state’s Wealth Disparity Task Force. According to Murphy’s office, the task force “advises the Murphy Administration on strategies to address the various causes and effects of wealth disparity” in the state. This summer,...
Governor Phil Murphy Finally Acts on New York’s Unfair Tax on New Jersey Workers
by Steven Oroho, Senator, NJ TRENTON, NJ – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho responded to...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbgo.org
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
roi-nj.com
Familiar face in changing industry: LaRossa steps into top job at PSEG today
If you know Ralph LaRossa, you know he is your prototypical Jersey guy: Hard-working but humble, a leader who shows that strength by always looking to elevate others and a guy who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty — a trait he learned while running the knockwurst cart at the old Giants Stadium back when he was at Rutherford High School.
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
roi-nj.com
Getting our tax back: Murphy, Legislature offer 3 proposals to fight unfair taxation by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature, taking up a taxing issue that others have been pushing since shortly after the pandemic, announced late Thursday afternoon the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
roi-nj.com
IAA expands presence in Garden State with new Port Murray location
Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said it is opening its sixth location in New Jersey in Port Murray. The state-of-the-art facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have...
Comments / 0