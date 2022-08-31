ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Forbes college rankings: Princeton, NJIT, Rutgers in Top 100

Forbes, which released its colleges rankings Tuesday, said its list spotlights schools that offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields. It’s editors also said it doesn’t give as much weight to prestige — noting...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

N.J. Jewish Business Alliance honors Freiman, Zangari, KRE Group

The New Jersey Jewish Business Alliance honored three individuals at its 8th annual Legislative and Business Luncheon, held recently at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark. The NJJBA, under the direction of founder and Executive Director David Rosenberg, aims to connect and advocate for New Jersey businesses in government, educational and public institutions.
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Stearns joining NJHA in newly created role of chief government relations officer

Christine Stearns, the well-respected public affairs specialist in Trenton and in health care circles across the state, will assume the newly created role of chief government relations officer at the New Jersey Hospital Association this fall, the group will announce later Thursday. Stearns, who had been serving as the director...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Princeton University#Harvey Mudd College#Roi Nj#Babson College No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wbgo.org

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Familiar face in changing industry: LaRossa steps into top job at PSEG today

If you know Ralph LaRossa, you know he is your prototypical Jersey guy: Hard-working but humble, a leader who shows that strength by always looking to elevate others and a guy who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty — a trait he learned while running the knockwurst cart at the old Giants Stadium back when he was at Rutherford High School.
BUSINESS
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

IAA expands presence in Garden State with new Port Murray location

Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said it is opening its sixth location in New Jersey in Port Murray. The state-of-the-art facility increases IAA’s capacity by more than 30% in the state. This follows several recent strategic investments that have...
PORT MURRAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy