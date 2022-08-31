Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
penbaypilot.com
Waking up to day two of Camden Windjammer Festival
Land and sea, and breakfast in between. Long before exhibitors returned to their tents Saturday morning, distinct crowds swallowed their final yawns and took their positions on the Camden Public Landing, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the midst of the Camden Windjammer Festival held each year on Labor Day Weekend. Those morning crowds, however, were for designated activities, mainly to run, to float, and to eat. (With at least one young local anxious to register for this afternoon’s Lobster Crate Races at 4 p.m.)
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Windjammer Festival celebrates nautical history with music, 5K and lobster crate races, fireworks, pancakes, and boats of all sizes
Plot a course for Camden this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3, when the harbor will fill with the sails and masts of a dozen windjammers and schooners. Friday, Sept. 2, brings the launch of Camden’s 27th annual maritime celebration, the Camden Windjammer Festival, which features the largest gathering of windjammers in the northeast. The festival offers two days of family-friendly events, spirited competition and nautical exhibits, a combination that one can only experience on Labor Day Weekend in Camden.
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
WMTW
What's old is new at Maine's iconic Top of the East
PORTLAND, Maine — For this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes a trip back in time to the newly transformed Top of the East. The iconic restaurant at the top of the former Eastland Hotel, now the Westin, in downtown Portland, has million-dollar views. The swanky cocktail lounge has been reimagined and designed to reflect the early days of the cocktail boom.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Daughter Asking for a Kidney to Help Save Her Father’s Life
One Maine daughter is asking for your help. She is crowdsourcing, connecting, and trying to do everything she can to help get her father a kidney. Amanda Snow reached out to me recently asking if I would help spread the word to help her save her fathers life. Mike is...
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: House District 41 candidate Victoria Doudera
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
penbaypilot.com
State Of Maine recognizes United Midcoast Charities for 80 years of service
CAMDEN — The State Of Maine has issued a joint resolution honoring United Midcoast Charities (UMC) for its 80 years of service to the community. In presenting the joint resolution to UMC, Rep. Vicki Doudera said, “In 1942, a handful of community leaders came together with the notion that by pooling their resources they could better support nonprofit organizations serving those in need in Midcoast Maine. Now, 80 years later, United Midcoast Charities has become a vital source of funding and professional training for more than 35 agencies and helps meet the needs of food, housing, health, safety, and economic security for residents in Knox and Waldo counties.”
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
observer-me.com
State wants 200-year-old mill building for sale in Dover-Foxcroft to become housing
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Piscataquis County and state officials want to see a former woolen mill and tannery redeveloped to tackle Maine’s lack of affordable housing. The owner of the Brown Mills building, on Vaughn Road in Dover-Foxcroft, is selling the structure, which has five floors and about 65,000 square feet of usable space.
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
gorhamtimes.com
Sebago Brewing Company Brewpub Renovated
The Sebago Brewing Company’s Gorham Brewpub, located at 29 Elm Street is now refreshed and open after a renovation. The renovations, which began earlier this year at the end of March, include an expanded kitchen, new bathrooms, and a bigger bar area. You can still enjoy a meal and a beer in their outdoor seating area, now under their custom-built awning.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Comments / 0