ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Dixon
People

Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Real Quiet#Charity#Africa#American
People

T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'

T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
CELEBRITIES
People

America's Got Talent Judges and Host Help Grant 6-Year-Old Girl's 'Unreal' Make-A-Wish: 'It Was Amazing'

"She felt nervous but loved singing in front of the judges," Rosalyn's mother, Emily, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her daughter's wish being granted A 6-year-old girl who recently beat cancer got the experience of a lifetime — all thanks to the America's Got Talent judges and host. Through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley chapter, Rosalyn, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, got to live out her dream of auditioning for AGT. "Rosalyn would like to tell everyone that it was amazing to go on America's Got Talent, and everything was unreal," her mom Emily...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy