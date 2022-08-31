Read full article on original website
Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet Photos of Sons Andrew and Amaré's First Day of School
Sterling K. Brown is reflecting on one of parenting's bittersweet moments. On Wednesday, the This Is Us alum shared a photo of sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, posing together while sitting on a stoop. The two boys look handsome in polo shirts, shorts and sneakers with big smiles.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Tori Roloff Says Her Heart 'Swells with Pride' as Son Jackson Starts Kindergarten: 'So Proud'
Tori and Zach Roloff have a lot of major milestones going on in their house this month. On Wednesday, Tori shared sweet photos of son Jackson Kyle, 5, on his first day of school and reflected on watching her oldest take on this next chapter. "This kid makes my heart...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
Heather Rae El Moussa is bumping along in style. The Selling Sunset star, 34 — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Ree Drummond Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Beautiful, Mighty' Daughter Paige
Ree Drummond had some loving words for daughter Paige on Wednesday. In honor of her daughter's 23rd birthday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. "Paige. My beautiful, mighty Paige. These photos show a few of her many facets. Working girl, cowgirl, horse lover,...
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
T.I. Responds to Video of Son King, 18, Discussing His Arrest: 'I Know That Energy'
T.I. is thanking fans for their concern about his son King after the 18-year-old revealed he was arrested. Video showing King Harris discussing his recent arrest appeared on social media on Thursday, along with criticism that the oldest son of the rapper and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was proud of spending a brief time behind bars for charges that have not been made known publicly.
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton Share Blended Family Photos from Ryder's First Day of Kindergarten
Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are always prepared to put their daughter first. On Tuesday, the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 29, shared adorable photos from Ryder's first day of kindergarten. "Kindergarten here we come! 🥰 so excited for Ryder's first day!" Floyd captioned the set of photos. "Thank you...
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Happy Every Day' with Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk: 'Life is Great'
Jason Oppenheim is head over heels for girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Oppenheim, 45, opened up about his new relationship with the Paris-based model, 25, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I knew how much I liked her pretty quickly," he reveals. The Selling Sunset star has been in a relationship with...
America's Got Talent Judges and Host Help Grant 6-Year-Old Girl's 'Unreal' Make-A-Wish: 'It Was Amazing'
"She felt nervous but loved singing in front of the judges," Rosalyn's mother, Emily, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her daughter's wish being granted A 6-year-old girl who recently beat cancer got the experience of a lifetime — all thanks to the America's Got Talent judges and host. Through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley chapter, Rosalyn, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, got to live out her dream of auditioning for AGT. "Rosalyn would like to tell everyone that it was amazing to go on America's Got Talent, and everything was unreal," her mom Emily...
Stephen Colletti Calls Slut-Shaming Kristin Cavallari on 'Laguna Beach' One of His 'Worst Moments' in Life
Stephen Colletti is apologizing for his past behavior. The Laguna Beach alum had a heart-to-heart with ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari on an episode of their podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen and apologized for one of their harsher TV interactions. In the conversation, the friends revisited their 2004...
