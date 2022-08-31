ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Save 40 Cents On Gas Today In Tampa

You can save 40 cents on gas today in Tampa. Even though gas prices have come down a little bit, they are still way above average and costing us too much. Lots of people are cutting down on extra travel. Especially over this holiday weekend. Well, if you’re traveling, you’re in luck.
Labor Day In Tampa Bay 2022: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Hopefully you’ll have some time to relax and kick back this Labor Day weekend. If you’re looking to get some shopping done, here is who’ll be open and whose doors will be locked on Monday around Tampa Bay. These updates were found on the businesses’ official websites and social media accounts, but local store hours may vary. Always a good idea to call ahead just in case!
Kevin’s Kickoff Cookout for USF…Must Have Items

The college football season is upon us and the USF Bulls start the season this Saturday (September 3) against BYU at Raymond James Stadium. Many of you love to tailgate, but you have to make sure you have all of gear ready for game day. Check out a list of...
Meet Our 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull 2022 Lineup

99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is Presented By Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group. Meet our 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull 2021 Lineup! Our 6th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is making a return on Sunday, November 14th presented by Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group!. GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHOW:
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday

Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique

If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
River Tower Festival celebrates the iconic Sulphur Springs Water Tower

Anyone who has driven around Tampa has 100% caught a glimpse of the Sulphur Springs Water Tower. The structure looks like a castle built for Rapunzel and stands tall over a gorgeous park. It’s visible from the highway akin to a Disney attraction. A local group is looking to raise funds to preserve and restore parts of the tower. This is the main influence behind the always fun “River Tower Festival.” The event takes place November 12 from 2pm-10pm at 401 E Bird St.
TAMPA, FL

