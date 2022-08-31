Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Save 40 Cents On Gas Today In Tampa
You can save 40 cents on gas today in Tampa. Even though gas prices have come down a little bit, they are still way above average and costing us too much. Lots of people are cutting down on extra travel. Especially over this holiday weekend. Well, if you’re traveling, you’re in luck.
995qyk.com
Labor Day In Tampa Bay 2022: What’s Open, What’s Closed
Hopefully you’ll have some time to relax and kick back this Labor Day weekend. If you’re looking to get some shopping done, here is who’ll be open and whose doors will be locked on Monday around Tampa Bay. These updates were found on the businesses’ official websites and social media accounts, but local store hours may vary. Always a good idea to call ahead just in case!
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Danielle strengthens into 1st hurricane of the Atlantic season
Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a category one hurricane — becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Labor Day Weekend is this weekend, which means you get an extra day to play! In addition to our list of weekly things to do below, we also have our picks for The BEST Things to Do Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Bay. Although we’re starting to see all our favorite fall events pop up, […]
995qyk.com
Kevin’s Kickoff Cookout for USF…Must Have Items
The college football season is upon us and the USF Bulls start the season this Saturday (September 3) against BYU at Raymond James Stadium. Many of you love to tailgate, but you have to make sure you have all of gear ready for game day. Check out a list of...
Rapper, chef and TV personality Action Bronson plays St. Petersburg on Tuesday
The MC-chef-television personality triple threat just released a new album in April.
995qyk.com
Meet Our 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull 2022 Lineup
99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is Presented By Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group. Meet our 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull 2021 Lineup! Our 6th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is making a return on Sunday, November 14th presented by Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group!. GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHOW:
Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday
Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
VIDEO: Man swipes bicycle from Tampa home
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft that was caught on camera.
995qyk.com
Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique
If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Danielle weakens back into tropical storm, could strengthen back into hurricane
Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
thatssotampa.com
River Tower Festival celebrates the iconic Sulphur Springs Water Tower
Anyone who has driven around Tampa has 100% caught a glimpse of the Sulphur Springs Water Tower. The structure looks like a castle built for Rapunzel and stands tall over a gorgeous park. It’s visible from the highway akin to a Disney attraction. A local group is looking to raise funds to preserve and restore parts of the tower. This is the main influence behind the always fun “River Tower Festival.” The event takes place November 12 from 2pm-10pm at 401 E Bird St.
St. Petersburg, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in St. Petersburg. The Lakeside Christian High School football team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
Coolio and Young MC bring old-school hip-hop to Clearwater Beach on Saturday
Shepard's is gonna be a gangster's paradise.
