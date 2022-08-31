Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Jackson County man pleads guilty to killing 1, hurting 2 during chase
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County man pleaded guilty Thursday in Haywood County Superior Court to killing one person and injuring two others when he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic during a July 21, 2021, high-speed chase. Officers were trying to stop Dalton Suttles because he had several...
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for September 1, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Franklin Police Department. August 20. Marcus Tyler Stamey, was charged with driving while impaired....
my40.tv
Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
TBI, Hawkins Co. joint investigation leads to 2 possible fentanyl arrests
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrests of two Church Hill men reportedly caught with 34 grams of a powder believed to be heroin/fentanyl. An arrest report from the HCSO named David Davis, 58, and Jackie Lynn […]
my40.tv
Man dies in fatal Rutherfordton crash; impairment suspected, troopers say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — State Highway Patrol says a man not wearing his seatbelt died in a car crash Friday afternoon, Sept. 2 while traveling on a road in Rutherford County. Officials say at about 1:10 p.m., Sherman Ervin Beam was driving his 1999 Ford F150 south on Pea...
my40.tv
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
Washington County, Tenn. authorities warn of check thefts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes. The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim: Have your checks sent to your bank, not […]
my40.tv
Mother charged in connection with baby's death as investigation into house fire continues
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection to the death of her infant son, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ashley Grasty is charged with involuntary manslaughter. While it was initially reported that her 2-month-old boy died in a...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
theonefeather.com
“Historic day”: First female Cherokee Chief of Police sworn-in
After serving in the interim spot since late June, Carla Neadeau has been appointed and was officially sworn-in as the Chief of Police of the Cherokee Indian Police Dept. (CIPD) on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1. She took the oath of office from Cherokee Judge Barbara “Sunshine” Parker at the beginning of Tribal Council’s regular session.
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
FOX Carolina
Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 85 Jim Plemmons Body Shop vs. Marie Thomas, KIA Motor Finance NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON September 14, 2022 at 10A.M. located at Jim Plemmons Body‚ÄàShop, 685 Suset Farm Road, Whittier, NC 28789 The items for sale are: 2018 KIA, Vin# 5XXGT4L30JG252219 for which there is a lien in the amount of $4,500.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.00 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 1st day of September, 2022. Jim Plemmons Body Shop 685 Sunset Farm Road Whittier, NC 28789 828-497-3864 26-27e.
VSP: Driver sustained life-threatening injuries in I-81 crash
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Washington County Wednesday morning seriously injured one person, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A Ford F-150 pick-up truck had been traveling southbound in the right lane when it stopped “just past the off-ramp for Exit 29,” a news release states. A tractor-trailer traveling […]
knoxplanning.org
Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted
In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Smoky Mountain News
Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband
The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
