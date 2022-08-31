ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, NC

themaconcountynews.com

Arrests for September 1, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Franklin Police Department. August 20. Marcus Tyler Stamey, was charged with driving while impaired....
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Swain County man pleads guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swain County man pleaded guilty Monday in Macon County Superior Court to trafficking illegal drugs. In September 2021, a Franklin police officer was patrolling when he noticed a driver acting suspiciously. He initiated a traffic stop after running the vehicle’s plate and discovering it was fake.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. authorities warn of check thefts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes. The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim: Have your checks sent to your bank, not […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
theonefeather.com

“Historic day”: First female Cherokee Chief of Police sworn-in

After serving in the interim spot since late June, Carla Neadeau has been appointed and was officially sworn-in as the Chief of Police of the Cherokee Indian Police Dept. (CIPD) on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1. She took the oath of office from Cherokee Judge Barbara “Sunshine” Parker at the beginning of Tribal Council’s regular session.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police: Asheville City Schools on lockdown after teen shot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Schools near Erskine are on a temporary lockdown after a teen was shot Thursday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say they were called to Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 85 Jim Plemmons Body Shop vs. Marie Thomas, KIA Motor Finance NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON September 14, 2022 at 10A.M. located at Jim Plemmons Body‚ÄàShop, 685 Suset Farm Road, Whittier, NC 28789 The items for sale are: 2018 KIA, Vin# 5XXGT4L30JG252219 for which there is a lien in the amount of $4,500.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.00 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 1st day of September, 2022. Jim Plemmons Body Shop 685 Sunset Farm Road Whittier, NC 28789 828-497-3864 26-27e.
WHITTIER, NC
WJHL

VSP: Driver sustained life-threatening injuries in I-81 crash

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Washington County Wednesday morning seriously injured one person, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A Ford F-150 pick-up truck had been traveling southbound in the right lane when it stopped “just past the off-ramp for Exit 29,” a news release states. A tractor-trailer traveling […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
knoxplanning.org

Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted

In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband

The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

