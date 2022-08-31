STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SPECIAL PROCEEDING File # 22 SP 85 Jim Plemmons Body Shop vs. Marie Thomas, KIA Motor Finance NOTICE OF SALE TAKE NOTICE that, Dr Automotive will hold a PUBLIC SALE ON September 14, 2022 at 10A.M. located at Jim Plemmons Body‚ÄàShop, 685 Suset Farm Road, Whittier, NC 28789 The items for sale are: 2018 KIA, Vin# 5XXGT4L30JG252219 for which there is a lien in the amount of $4,500.00 plus storage at the rate of $35.00 per day until sold. Said motor vehicles to be sold to the highest bidder for application to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles for title of said vehicle. This the 1st day of September, 2022. Jim Plemmons Body Shop 685 Sunset Farm Road Whittier, NC 28789 828-497-3864 26-27e.

